  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys USD 10.261 bn

By: |
January 21, 2021 5:45 PM

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and sold USD 4.028 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for January.During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and sold USD 4.028 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for January.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November after it bought USD 10.261 billion from the spot market, data showed.

During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and sold USD 4.028 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the RBI for January.

Related News

In October this year, though the RBI had purchased USD 15.64 billion from the spot market, it did not sell the US currency.

In November 2019, the RBI had bought USD 7.458 billion and sold USD 530 million in the spot market.
In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of November was USD 28.344 billion, compared to USD 13.556 billion in October, the data showed.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November buys USD 10.261 bn
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vaccination drive going well; world surprised at Indian economy’s V-shaped recovery: Amit Shah
2India’s GDP within striking distance of attaining positive growth: RBI
3Government completes tripartite talks on labour codes