RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July; buys USD 7.205 bn

In June 2021, the RBI net purchased USD 18.633 billion. It had bought USD 21.923 billion and sold USD 3.29 billion during the month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to remain net buyer of the US dollar in July 2021, after it net purchased USD 7.205 billion from the spot market, according to the latest data from the RBI.

In the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 16.16 billion while sold USD 8.955 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for September 2021, released on Thursday, showed.

In June 2021, the RBI net purchased USD 18.633 billion. It had bought USD 21.923 billion and sold USD 3.29 billion during the month.

In July last year, the central bank had net bought USD 15.973 billion.

During 2020-21, the RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of July 2021 was USD 49.01 billion, compared with a net purchase of USD 49.573 billion in June 2021, the data showed.