RBI remains net buyer of US dollar in December, buys USD 10.014 billion

By: |
March 1, 2021 10:32 PM

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US dollar in December after it purchased USD 3.991 billion from the spot market

RBIRBI (File image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US dollar in December after it purchased USD 3.991 billion from the spot market, data showed. During the reporting month, the central bank bought USD 10.014 billion and sold USD 6.023 billion in the spot market, the RBI said in its monthly bulletin for February 2021.

In November 2020, it was net buyer of the US dollar after it had purchased USD 14.289 billion and sold USD 4.028 billion. In December 2019, the central bank had bought USD 5.374 billion and sold USD 1.014 billion in the spot market.

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of December was USD 39.792 billion, compared with net purchase of USD 28.344 billion in November, the data showed.

