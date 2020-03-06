RBI ready to intervene in whatever way required to respond to coronavirus challenges, says Shaktikanta Das

By: |
Published: March 6, 2020 12:50:33 PM

The deadly virus that originated from China has spread to nearly 80 countries and has taken the lives of more than 3,300 people.

Reserve Bank of India, RBI, RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, Indian economy, coronavirus, coronavirus impact on Indian economy, RBI measures against coronavirusRBI governor Shaktikanta Das also said that all central banks are resolved to work in close coordination.

Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday assured that the central bank will take every measure needed to secure the economy against the challenges arising from the coronavirus epidemic.

The deadly virus that originated from China has spread to nearly 80 countries and has taken the lives of more than 3,300 people.

Related News

Catch latest updates on coronavirus here

“We will be able to respond to the challenges emerging out of the coronavirus epidemic,” Das said at an industry event here.

While noting that there are enough resources to fight the crisis, given the robust forex reserves, he also called for the IMF to launch a non-stigmatised currency swap lines to ease the liquidity pressures globally.

“RBI stands ready to intervene in whatever way required to respond to epidemic challenges,” Das said, as he expects global growth to slow down due to coronavirus.

He also said that all central banks are resolved to work in close coordination.

On the domestic sector, he said certain sectors which depend on China will be impacted due to the epidemic, but mitigatory steps are being taken for it.

The impact on India will be limited as our economy is not much integrated with the global value chain; and to that extent we will be insulated, said Das.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI ready to intervene in whatever way required to respond to coronavirus challenges says Shaktikanta Das
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 fallout: IMF warns of growth plunge, pledges $50 billion
2Vivad se Vishwas: AAR cases, STT, disputes over Rs 5-cr tax demand out of ambit
3Global food prices decline in February for first time in four months