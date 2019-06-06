RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 4:23:02 PM

While rates on longer tenor money market instruments came down, the rate on outstanding rupee loans rose as the past loans continue to be priced at high rates, the central bank also said.

The banks have lowered lending rates or marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by just 5-10 bps since January.

Even as the RBI is lately on a rate cutting spree, the banks have not completely transmitted the cut into the economy. The disappointment was once again made public by the committee Thursday saying that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) has come down just 0.21 per cent, while the same for older loans has surged 0.04 per cent, as against policy rate cuts of 0.50 percentage point so far. The cuts add up to 0.75 per centage point, taking June rate cut into account. “Transmission  of the cumulative reduction of 50 bps in the policy repo rate in February and April 2019 was 21 bps to the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans,” the RBI said in the statement. While rates on longer tenor money market instruments came down, the rate on outstanding rupee loans rose as the past loans continue to be priced at high rates, the central bank also said.

The banks have lowered lending rates or marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by just 5-10 bps since January, even as the RBI cut the policy repo rate by 50 bps. Interestingly, a few of the public sector lenders including Canara Bank, Bank of India (BoI) and Bank of Baroda have actually increased their lending rates since April rate cut. The RBI has even asked the lenders to link their interest rates to external benchmarks instead of MCLR for transmission of monetary policy rates. However, it’s still a work in progress.

Also read: RBI Monetary Policy HIGHLIGHTS: Repo rate cut to 9-year low as demand slowdown, liquidity woes weigh

Several analysts are of the view that the measures taken by the RBI to infuse liquidity to lenders in general and NBFCs in particular would help in tackling economic slowdown. “The banking system was going through a liquidity deficit so far, but now after the RBI has assured them of infusing enough liquidity and even taken measures such as rate cuts and OMOs in the past quarter transmission shouldn’t remain a problem anymore. The RBI has clearly assured the lenders that it would take care of their deposit rate concerns and this in itself solves the problem. We would see better rate pass-on in the coming days,” Sameer Narang, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda told Financial Express Online.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition