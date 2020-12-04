  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI projects 6.8 pc retail inflation in December quarter

By: |
December 4, 2020 12:24 PM

CPI inflation rose sharply to 7.3 per cent in September and further to 7.6 per cent in October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, CPI, Consumer price Inflation, retail inflation, Monetary Policy committeeRBI projects retail inflation is projected to be 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said retail inflation is likely to remain elevated and pegged it at 6.8 per cent for the third quarter of the current fiscal. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months from prices of perishables.

However, retail inflation is projected to be 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. CPI inflation rose sharply to 7.3 per cent in September and further to 7.6 per cent in October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while unveiling its bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Related News

According to him, with some evidence that price pressures are spreading, the outlook for inflation has turned adverse in relation to expectation in the last two months. “While cereal prices may continue to soften with the bumper kharif harvest arrivals and vegetable prices may ease with winter crop, other food prices are likely to persist at elevated levels. Cost push pressures continue to impinge on core inflation which could remain sticky.

“Taking into consideration all these factors, the CPI inflation is projected at 6.8 per cent for Q3 FY2020-21; 5.8 per cent for Q4 FY2020-21 and 5.2-4.6 per cent in H1 of FY2021-22 with risks broadly balanced,” Das said. The MPC has kept the key policy or the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent with an accommodative stance to support growth and rein in inflationary pressures.

“Our paramount objective is to support growth while ensuring that financial stability is maintained and preserved at all times,” Das said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI projects 6.8 pc retail inflation in December quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI’s monetary policy statement: Here are the key highlights
2US expected to report slowest job growth in six months
3Public investment needs a big push