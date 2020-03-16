RBI press meet LIVE: Is RBI coming to the economy’s rescue with emergency rate cut amid Coronavirus scare?

As the stock market mayhem owing to worries around Coronavirus scare continues, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das is holding a press conference at 4 pm Monday. The speculations are rife that the RBI may announce a rate cut in line with the US Federal reserve which cut interest rates to near-zero on Sunday. RBI’s next monetary policy is due on April 3, 2020. The US Fed on March 15, 2020, slashed benchmark interest rate by a percentage point to near zero in an attempt to offset the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the US economy. The Fed also purchased another $700 billion worth of treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, it entered into an agreement with five other foreign central banks, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, to cut their rates on currency swaps to keep the financial markets functioning normally.
Highlights
Since the coronavirus outbreak that began in China in mid-November last year, over 6,000 people have been killed, most of them in China. While the pandemic has ebbed in China, the epicentre has moved to Europe now with Italy and Spain being the worst-hit, forcing both the nations to go on complete lock-down.
Stock markets have been in a free fall over the past week. The BSE Sensex plummeted 3,473.14 points or 9.24 per cent while the NSE Nifty lost 1,034.25 points or 9.41 per cent. On Monday, the BSE Sensex plunged over 2,000 points and the Nifty tanked below the 9,300 level.
Many analysts, over the past week, have said the RBI has legroom to cut rates to the tune of 65 bps by June. Some like Barclays and BofA have also spoken about the likelihood of an inter-meeting cut (before the April 3 policy meeting). Between February and October 2019, the RBI had cut the policy rates by a cumulative 135 bps to a nine-year low of 5.15 per cent.
If RBI cuts rates today, this will be first inter-meeting rate reduction since the monetary policy committee was instituted in February 2016. The hurried presser comes amid widespread call for a rate cut following similar steps by the world's leading central banks.