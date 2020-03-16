RBI press meet LIVE: Is RBI coming to the economy’s rescue with emergency rate cut amid Coronavirus scare?

The speculations are rife that the RBI may announce a rate cut in line with the US Federal reserve which cut interest rates to near-zero on Sunday.

As the stock market mayhem owing to worries around Coronavirus scare continues, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das is holding a press conference at 4 pm Monday. The speculations are rife that the RBI may announce a rate cut in line with the US Federal reserve which cut interest rates to near-zero on Sunday. RBI’s next monetary policy is due on April 3, 2020. The US Fed on March 15, 2020, slashed benchmark interest rate by a percentage point to near zero in an attempt to offset the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the US economy. The Fed also purchased another $700 billion worth of treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, it entered into an agreement with five other foreign central banks, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, to cut their rates on currency swaps to keep the financial markets functioning normally.