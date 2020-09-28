RBI postpones September’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting; revised date to be announced shortly

RBI: Representation image

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which was scheduled for 29 September, 30 September, and 1 October 2020 has been rescheduled. The Reserve Bank of India said that the dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly. The Reserve Bank is required to conduct at least four meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee in a year. Even as weak demand hurts the economy, the RBI had refrained from cutting the benchmark lending rate, leaving the rate unchanged at 4 percent in the last MPC meet. However, it continued to maintain the accommodative stance in the wake of weak growth numbers and the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had cited the possibility of rising inflation as the main reason behind maintaining the status quo on rates. The headline inflation rate has been above the central bank’s 4 per cent target since the beginning of the year and it is expected to ease only in the second half.

Also Read: People prefer saving over taking loans; bank credit at half the last year’s rate, deposits in full swing

… to be continued