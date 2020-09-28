  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI postpones September’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting; revised date to be announced shortly

By: |
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 2:40 PM

The Reserve Bank of India said that the dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly.

MPC, monetary policy meeting, MPC date postponeRBI: Representation image

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which was scheduled for 29 September, 30 September, and 1 October 2020 has been rescheduled. The Reserve Bank of India said that the dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly. The Reserve Bank is required to conduct at least four meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee in a year. Even as weak demand hurts the economy, the RBI had refrained from cutting the benchmark lending rate, leaving the rate unchanged at 4 percent in the last MPC meet. However, it continued to maintain the accommodative stance in the wake of weak growth numbers and the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had cited the possibility of rising inflation as the main reason behind maintaining the status quo on rates. The headline inflation rate has been above the central bank’s 4 per cent target since the beginning of the year and it is expected to ease only in the second half.

Related News

Also Read: People prefer saving over taking loans; bank credit at half the last year’s rate, deposits in full swing

… to be continued

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI postpones September’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting revised date to be announced shortly
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sugar export deadline extended: Sugar millers may now export their quota till this date
2Balancing balance sheet: Cesses, surcharges help window-dress govt accounts
3Gross market borrowing: Govt may opt for another hike, but only by November