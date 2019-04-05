RBI postpones linking lending rates with external benchmarks

RBI on Thursday cut its repo rate by 25 bps to 6%, which means the saving account rates and loan rates on select loans would change.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its first bimonthly monetary policy of FY20 held on Thursday, delayed its plan to issue guidelines for banks to peg their retail lending rates to external benchmarks instead of internal benchmarks such as the marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR), to work out a smoother mechanism for transmission of interest rates.

As per the policy statement, RBI said, “Taking into account the feedback received during discussions held with stakeholders on issues such as management of interest rate risk by banks and the lead time required for IT system upgrade, it has been decided to hold further consultations with stakeholders and work out an effective mechanism for transmission of rates.”

RBI, in December 2018, had proposed the use of external benchmarks from April 1 by banks for their floating rates for personal, retail and MSME loans instead of the current system of internal benchmark. The external benchmarks could be the repo rate or any benchmark market rate produced by the Financial Benchmark India (FBIL).

India’s largest bank — State Bank of India (SBI) in March linked its deposit rates on savings accounts above `1 lakh and short-term loans to the repo rate, effective from May 1.

The central bank, in a February 9 report, said, “The MCLR has continued to suffer from the same flaw in that transmission to the existing borrowers has remained muted as banks adjust, in many cases in an arbitrary manner, the MCLR and/or spread over MCLR, which has kept overall lending rates high in spite of the monetary policy being accommodative since January 2015.”

Currently, banks have advances linked to various internal benchmarks, including the current MCLR and older benchmarks like the Prime Lending Rate (PLR), Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) and the base rate.