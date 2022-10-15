RBI policymakers Varma, Goyal differ over rate hikes in future

Concerned about “fragile” growth, two external members of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are calling for slower repo rate hikes and a pause at 6%. MPC member professor Jayanth Varma has called for a pause at 6% because monetary policy acts with lags.

“It is dangerous to push the policy well above the neutral rate in an environment where the growth outlook is very fragile,” Varma said in the minutes of the September MPC meeting, released on Friday.

“A pause is needed after this hike because monetary policy acts with lags,” he added.

Another MPC member Ashima Goyal, emeritus professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), observed that high Indian repo rates imposed heavy costs in 2011, 2014 and 2018, adding it is necessary to go “very carefully” now that forward-looking real interest rates are positive.

Goyal, the only member who voted against a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate, instead pitched for a 35 bps hike. According to her, it is uncertain if domestic demand would sustain after the festival spike. “RBI consumer surveys show 45% of households reported no increase in income levels compared to a year ago,” she pointed out. “That there is no second-round inflation from wage rise points to slack labour markets,” she added.

Varma also observed that while the MPC has a dual mandate to rein in inflation and support growth, “we have had unacceptably lower levels of growth for longer than we have had unacceptable levels of inflation. To go beyond 6% would be to jettison the second part of the mandate,” he said to a television channel.

At the other end of the debate is Michael Patra, deputy governor, RBI, who has said monetary policy must move to “red alert”, given inflation expectations are rising, with signs that they are becoming unanchored over a one year ahead horizon. The sharply contrasting views set the stage for an interesting MPC meet in December.

Patra observed that stripped of transitory effects, inflation has become “unyielding and tightly range-bound around the upper tolerance band of the inflation target”. Taken together with a closing output gap, rising capacity utilisation in manufacturing, surging demand for services and the pick-up in spending as the festival season nears, monetary policy must move to red alert, he cautioned.

In the September meet, the MPC voted to raise the repo rate by 50 bps taking it to 5.9%. Between May and September, the repo rate has been raised by 190 bps. Before that, in early April, the rate on the SDF (standing deposit facility) was raised by 40 bps to 3.75%

Varma also added that it may take 3-4 quarters for the policy rate to be transmitted to the real economy, and the peak effect may take as long as 5-6 quarters. “If it were to continue to tighten without a reality check, we would run the risk of overshooting the repo rate needed to achieve price stability,” he said. He voted against the resolution to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within the target.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, meanwhile, said that calibrated monetary policy action is required to sustain India’s medium-term growth prospects, adding in an interconnected world, the Indian economy is obviously impacted by the unsettled global environment.

“There are pronounced consequences not only for our domestic inflation and growth dynamics, but also financial markets,” Das said. Retail inflation, as measured by the CPI, has now stayed above 6%, the top end of the band, for three consecutive quarters.