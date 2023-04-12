scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

RBI permits Karnataka Bank to collect direct, indirect taxes

Bank customers are already enjoying seamless online payments for custom duty by selecting Karnataka Bank in the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway ‘ICEGATE’ portal of CBIC, it added.

Written by PTI
RBI
Bank customers are already enjoying seamless online payments for custom duty by selecting Karnataka Bank in the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway

The Reserve Bank of India has authorised private sector lender Karnataka Bank to collect direct and indirect taxes on behalf of CBDT and CBIC. This has been done on the recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Ministry of Finance, Karnataka Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Also Read

Bank customers are already enjoying seamless online payments for custom duty by selecting Karnataka Bank in the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway ‘ICEGATE’ portal of CBIC, it added.

The (ICEGA TE) portal of the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) provides e-filing services to the trade, cargo carriers and other trading partners electronically, the statement said.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-04-2023 at 16:04 IST

Stock Market