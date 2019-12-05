RBI on ‘temporary pause’ from repo rate cut; wants to see first what FinMin’s Budget has to offer

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee did not cut the repo rate, keeping it unchanged at 5.15%. (Bloomberg image)

In a surprise move today, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee took a pause from back-to-back repo rate cuts, in order to let market interest rates catch up with previous policy actions, and waiting to see how the upcoming Union Budget spurs economic growth. “The forthcoming union budget will provide better insight into further measures to be undertaken by the Government and their impact on growth,” RBI MPC said in its bi-monthly Monetary and Credit Policy Review today. It is prudent to carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook, the statement further said.

RBI MPC today kept the key policy rate — the repo rate — unchanged at 5.15%, in a move that surprised the street, which expected at least a 25 basis points cut, given the rapidly falling GDP growth. RBI said that the decision is in line with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for CPI inflation and supporting growth, underlining that inflation was a key concern behind today’s repo rate action.

While the RBI MPC refused to reduce the rates this time, it kept alive the possibility of a repo rate cut in the near future. “The MPC recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture,” said RBI Governor Shaktakanta Das.

Analysts say that the RBI has now taken a pause to let the banks completely transmit the earlier reduction to the customers first. “Transmission of interest rates has not happened yet which could be one of the reasons RBI waited to cut rates and nudged the Government and banks to take efforts from their end,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

The government had asked the banks to link the loans to the repo rate, which can make the loans cheaper and thus boost the demand. However, the transmission took longer than expected. “The onus clearly shifts to banks, which in our view shall have to hasten transmission on non-repo linked loans,” said Ravikant Anand Bhat, Senior Analyst at IndiaNivesh.

Meanwhile, the central bank is also pessimistic about the economic growth in the ongoing quarter as the early results of RBI’s Industrial Survey Outlook indicate pessimistic overall sentiment in the manufacturing sector due to continuing downbeat sentiments on production, domestic and external demand, and the employment scenario.

RBI kept the monetary policy stance as ‘Accommodative’, saying that the stance will remain unchanged for as long as it is necessary. This means that there is a low possibility of a sudden hike in the interest rates in the near future.