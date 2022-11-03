RBI MPC: Monetary Policy meet concludes; Guv Shaktikanta Das, others discuss draft report for govt

12:01 (IST) 3 Nov 2022

RBI MPC meet to discuss report to government under section 45ZN of the RBI Act. What is it?

Under section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India Act of 1934, when the central bank fails to meet the inflation target, it shall set out in a report to the central government mentioning:

a. the reasons for failure to achieve the inflation target

b. remedial actions proposed to be taken by the Bank

c. an estimate of the time-period within which the inflation target shall be achieved pursuant to timely implementation of proposed remedial actions