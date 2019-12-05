RBI MPC: People won’t loosen purse strings any time soon to buy non essentials; this is the reason

Due to high prices, consumers expect that they are not going to increase their spending going forward as well.

Amid faltering economy, people are spending lesser on non-essential items and the expenditure for the same has fallen as compared to last year. “Based on the Reserve Bank’s consumer confidence survey, spending on non-essential items of consumption has shrunk compared to a year ago,” the Reserve Bank of India said in its fifth bi-monthly policy on Thursday. Due to high prices, consumers expect that they are not going to increase their spending going forward as well. “Consumers expect their overall spending to remain unchanged going forward largely due to an increase in prices,” RBI said. The retail inflation has increased to 4.6% in October as food prices have surged.

Households’ inflation expectations have jumped 120 basis points over the 3-month ahead horizon as food prices have spiked in the recent months, RBI said. Major surge has been recorded in onion prices which have soared by about 46% in September and further by about 20% in October. Going ahead as well, RBI said that the grocery bills are likely to remain a pain point considering food prices will only come down by February 2020. However, the government has deployed several measures to keep prices in check such as onion imports from Egypt and with the arrival of late kharif produce, vegetables prices are expected to fall within comfortable range by early February 2020. Food prices have been riding high due to various reasons such as rising fodder prices that has impacted milk rates and decline in production and sowing area of pulses, among others.

In the fourth monetary policy as well, RBI had said that the consumer sentiment declined further with people being less optimistic about their income rising over the year ahead, RBI had said in October. In a survey conducted by the apex bank in 13 major cities, the respondents said that they perceive an increase in the prices over the last year and also expect prices to rise further in 2020. The consumer confidence witnessed a steep fall to 89.4 in September 2019 from 95.7 in July in the same year. In fact, consumer confidence was down to at least six years low in October.