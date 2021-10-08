RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Oct 2021: Rate cut unlikely for 8th straight MPC; liquidity, inflation key concerns

RBI MPC October 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to present its third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY22 on Friday, 8 October 2021. Analysts expect RBI’s monetary policy to maintain a status quo on key policy interest rates and accommodative stance for the eighth consecutive policy meet. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the previous MPC meet decided to keep the repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth. Since March 2020, RBI has slashed repo rates to a record low of 4 per cent through two rate cuts of 75 bps in March 2020 and 40 bps in May 2020.
Unlike most developed and peer nations, the headline CPI inflation in India has moderated in Jul-Aug’21 due to lower food inflation and the short term outlook on inflation remains benign. While the spectre of high crude oil prices will continue to hold up the inflation risks, the latest inflation data will provide some relief to the MPC. Globally, the combination of elevated commodity prices, Covid related disruptions, vaccination progress, and policy support led economic revival have resulted in an acceleration in inflation in most of the developed and developing markets. This has started to lead to expectations of a readjustment in monetary policy. Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research
The monetary policy meetings seem to have reached a stage where decisions from the RBI will be more keenly watched than what the MPC delivers. In the October meeting, the markets will be watching for RBI’s signals on addressing the liquidity glut along with normalization of reverse repo rates. The MPC will likely continue to stick with the accommodative stance, for now, while keeping the repo rate unchanged. All eyes for the next few meetings will be on the potential liquidity normalization path and the reverse repo rate hikes but any sharp moves seem unlikely.
Experts are of the view that the central bank will maintain the status quo on policy rates for the eighth time in a row. The policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4 per cent, and the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent. Ranen Banerjee, leader (Public Finance and Economics) at PwC India opined that the latest statements by the US Fed Chair on possible actions if inflation does not wear off by H1 of 2022 is a clear commencement of chatter around rate action after the clarity on taper timing.
At the upcoming policy meeting, CARE Ratings does not expect surprises on the policy rate front at a time when the economy is expected to see the much-awaited boost in consumption triggered by festive demand. While the possibility of increasing the reverse repo rate cannot be ruled out it looks unlikely to be a part of this statement. The RBI’s announcement would however be closely watched to see how it addresses underlying and emerging concerns over price level, the rise in bond yields, and the surplus liquidity conditions. CARE Ratings