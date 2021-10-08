RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Oct 2021: Rate cut unlikely for 8th straight MPC; liquidity, inflation key concerns

RBI Monetary Policy Oct 8: MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged, may absorb some surplus liquidity

The monetary policy meetings seem to have reached a stage where decisions from the RBI will be more keenly watched than what the MPC delivers. In the October meeting, the markets will be watching for RBI’s signals on addressing the liquidity glut along with normalization of reverse repo rates. The MPC will likely continue to stick with the accommodative stance, for now, while keeping the repo rate unchanged. All eyes for the next few meetings will be on the potential liquidity normalization path and the reverse repo rate hikes but any sharp moves seem unlikely.

