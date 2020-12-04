RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Repo Rate cut unlikely; Shaktikanta Das may update inflation forecast

Analysts expect that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC may not slash policy rates this time

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly announce the resolution of the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later today. Earlier in October, the central bank kept the interest rates unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained the accommodative stance in view of heightened retail inflation. Expressing concern on inflation, the MPC decided to ‘maintain the stance for as long as it is necessary to revive growth’. The RBI Governor had also said that the real GDP in the current fiscal year may contract by 9.5 per cent. Since February this year, it has cut policy rates by 115 basis points. Analysts expect that RBI may not slash policy rates this time as well. Similarly, industry body Assocham said that RBI’s key focus in the ongoing policy review meeting is likely to be on ensuring adequate liquidity in the system while maintaining an accommodative stance. However, from July 2019 to August 2020, the RBI has cut its policy rate by a cumulative 250 bps.