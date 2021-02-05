RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce Monetary Policy Committee decision today; focus shifts on RBI

The MPC cut interest rates by 115 basis points last year.

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Eyes will today shift focus from North Block and Dalal Street to Mint Road as the Reserve Bank of India gears up to announce decisions taken by its Monetary Policy Committee. After three days of deliberation, RBI’s MPC will announce where interest rates are headed to from here. The move gains significance this time as earlier this week the central government unveiled its massive borrowing plan. Most economists expect the MPC to continue holding the repurchase rate at 4%. The 10-year bond yield has gone up from 5.93% a day ahead of the Union Budget to 6.08% yesterday. The MPC cut interest rates by 115 basis points last year to maintain liquidity in the financial system but has maintained the status quo for the last three meetings.

