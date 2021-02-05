RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce Monetary Policy Committee decision today; focus shifts on RBI

RBI Monetary Policy Live: The 10-year bond yield has gone up from 5.93% a day ahead of the Union Budget to 6.08% yesterday.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Eyes will today shift focus from North Block and Dalal Street to Mint Road as the Reserve Bank of India gears up to announce decisions taken by its Monetary Policy Committee. After three days of deliberation, RBI’s MPC will announce where interest rates are headed to from here. The move gains significance this time as earlier this week the central government unveiled its massive borrowing plan. Most economists expect the MPC to continue holding the repurchase rate at 4%. The 10-year bond yield has gone up from 5.93% a day ahead of the Union Budget to 6.08% yesterday. The MPC cut interest rates by 115 basis points last year to maintain liquidity in the financial system but has maintained the status quo for the last three meetings.
The MPC in its previous bi-monthly meet had projected CPI inflation at 6.8 per cent for Q3:2020-21, 5.8 per cent for Q4:2020-21; and 5.2 per cent to 4.6 per cent in H1:2021-22, with risks broadly balanced.
Retail inflation has dropped sharply, something that will cheer the RBIs MPC. In the month of December, retail inflation was at 4.59%, down from 6.93% in the month of November.
Given the government has opted to do much of the heavy-lifting to pull the economy out of its slump, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) can now rest a little easier. After a year of shouldering the burden of kickstarting growth, the central bank is now expected to play a supporting role to ensure the recovery sustains. Its challenges now lie in ensuring interest rates don’t see too sharp a spike and that the exit from the accommodative liquidity situation is a smooth one.
