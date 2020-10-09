RBI MPC meeting LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to address media soon; repo rate cut unlikely amid high inflation

RBI MPC meeting LIVE: It is expected that the Reserve Bank will maintain the status quo on the repo rate and keep the stance accommodative.
RBI MPC meeting LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today on the outcome of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting. It is expected that the Reserve Bank will maintain the status quo on the repo rate and keep the stance accommodative. The meeting of the six-member MPC was to be held from 29 September-1 October, but it was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The government has now appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, and Shashanka Bhide as members of the MPC headed by the RBI Governor. The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on 7 October amid expectations that the central bank will maintain the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of hardening inflation.
Highlights
“We do not believe the new appointments dramatically change the near-term monetary policy outlook. In its last policy meeting, the RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold interest rates,” said a report by Barclays.
The external members’ appointment is for a non-renewable four-year tenure, that is, till October 2024.
Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, and Shashanka Bhide are the three members who replaced Chetan Ghate, Pammi Dua, and Ravindra Dholakia
Given all such uncertainties, MPC’s August forward guidance on watching for a durable reduction in inflation seems suitable. Such caution is expected to continue even by the new members in the near term. We, thus, see limited room for further easing, at least for now. -- Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Read full story here
With inflation having remained elevated and sticky over the past few quarters and now expected to remain so in the coming months, the MPC members will need to be more cautious. Moreover, the high-frequency data on economic activity has been suggesting some signs of revival indicating that with the -23.9% YoY GDP growth in Q1, the worst is behind us. -- Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
"The biggest question facing the market participants will be the bend of the new external members given their diverse backgrounds ranging from a focus on macroeconomy to agro-economy to financial markets. However, we believe that appointment of the new members does not dilute the key mandate of the MPC in any way — keeping inflation within the target range," said Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today on the outcome of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting.