RBI MPC meeting LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to address media soon; repo rate cut unlikely amid high inflation

RBI MPC meeting LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today on the outcome of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting. It is expected that the Reserve Bank will maintain the status quo on the repo rate and keep the stance accommodative. The meeting of the six-member MPC was to be held from 29 September-1 October, but it was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The government has now appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, and Shashanka Bhide as members of the MPC headed by the RBI Governor. The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on 7 October amid expectations that the central bank will maintain the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of hardening inflation.