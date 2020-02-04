RBI MPC meet: How rising inflation may stop further cut in interest rate; a look back at RBI’s stance

RBI MPC meet: The MPC meeting will continue for three days and the resolution will be announced at 11.45 AM on 6 February 2020.

RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting: After a wait for the announcement of fiscal policies in the Union Budget 2020, the eyes are now on the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting that has started today. The MPC meeting will continue for three days and the resolution will be announced at 11.45 AM on 6 February 2020. Amid a prolonged slowdown, the market has been expecting a push from the Reserve Bank and the government. However, in the previous MPC meet, RBI maintained the status quo on interest rates while the government also could not provide any significant policy change that can lift sentiment across industries.

The RBI had said it would want to wait and watch till the budget as to how the fiscal policy and monetary policy couple together and give results on the ground. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had also said that the accommodative stance of the central bank will continue as long as it is necessary to revive growth while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.

However, now that inflation has accelerated for the fifth straight month, inflating beyond the RBIs benchmark, it may be interesting to see RBI’s take on stance. Generally, low-interest rates tend to result in more inflation whereas high-interest rates tend to lower inflation.

Another factor that may be considered before the further rate cut can also be the effect of previous rate cuts on the ground. Despite a frequent cut in the repo rate, credit growth in 10 major industries further slowed in September 2019, compared to March 2019, according to the Economic Survey 2020. These industries include textiles, infrastructure, petroleum, etc.

Meanwhile, manufacturing and services PMI in India have started to recover, showing early signs of recovery. The manufacturing PMI has almost touched an 8-year high in the month of January, mainly driven by external demand and the increase in new orders.