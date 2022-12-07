RBI MPC meet December 2022: When and where to watch policy statement and press conference live today

Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee is set to announce its interest rate decision later today on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022. The RBI has hiked key interest rates by 190 basis points since May this financial year to 5.9 per cent to tame surging inflation. Inflation has remained above RBI’s tolerance range of 2-6 per cent for around 10 months in a row. In October, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation fell to 6.77% from 7.41% in September. The RBI has failed to achieve the target range for three consecutive quarters, and recently submitted a report to the government, explaining the reasons for the failure.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision at 10 AM on Wednesday, and will address the post-policy press conference at 12 noon. Both the policy decision and post-policy conference will be aired live on RBI’s official Youtube channel and will be streamed on RBI’s Twitter page.

Watch the policy statement live here:

Watch the post-policy conference live here:



The RBI, Monetary policy committee meeting is chaired by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Deputy governor Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr Shashanka Bhide, Senior Advisor, National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi, Dr Ashima Goyal, Emeritus Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, Prof. Jayanth R. Varma, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Dr Mridul K. Saggar, Executive Director.

Most economists are expecting up to 35 basis points hike in repo rate, while JP Morgan Chase and Co said that this could be the last in the cycle. However, there is a debate over the stance of the central bank. “We expect a 35 bps hike in the December policy, along with a change in monetary policy stance from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘neutral’ indicating further action to be data-dependent. Post this hike, the overnight rates in India would have increased by 300 bps during CY 2022,” said Deepak Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer, Debt Fund, KMAMC.