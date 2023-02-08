09:41 (IST) 8 Feb 2023

Watch out for MPC split and stance

“The possibility of an MPC split (4-2 or even 3-3 with a Governor veto) in the upcoming meeting is not ruled out. The last MPC minutes saw the two diverging members argue that:

(1) India has limited evidence of a wage-price spiral or demand-led inflation

(2) that the current policy rate is sufficient for inflation to glide back to the target.”

– Madhavi Arora, Lead – Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services