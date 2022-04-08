RBI MPC LIVE: Guv Shaktikanta Das may hold repo rate steady on growth worries, may raise inflation forecast

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy outcome on Friday, 8 April 2022, the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY23. In the last 10 meetings, the MPC left the interest rate unchanged and maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance. The repo rate was last cut on 22 May 2020 on the back covid-induced nationwide lockdown. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to keep the inflation at 4 per cent, with an upper and lower tolerance level of 2 per cent. The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet six times this financial year. The next bi-monthly monetary policy of 2022-23 will be held during June 6-8.