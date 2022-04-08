RBI MPC LIVE: Guv Shaktikanta Das may hold repo rate steady on growth worries, may raise inflation forecast

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy outcome on Friday, 8 April 2022, the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY23. In the last 10 meetings, the MPC left the interest rate unchanged and maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance. The repo rate was last cut on 22 May 2020 on the back covid-induced nationwide lockdown. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent. The government has mandated the central bank to keep the inflation at 4 per cent, with an upper and lower tolerance level of 2 per cent. The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet six times this financial year. The next bi-monthly monetary policy of 2022-23 will be held during June 6-8.
RBI's monetary policy committee may likely decide on a material rise in inflation forecast by 50-75bps from the earlier forecast of 4.5% as there has been a material change in macro realities since the Feb’22 meeting, Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global. However RBI's forecast will be lower than our estimate of 5.8%, she added.
“My reading is that the MPC may hint at raising the rates later during the year, and avoid doing so this time,” R Nagaraj, Professor of Economics at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research said.
“The current bout of inflation is predominantly import-led and driven by supply side factors, where monetary conditions have little role to play. However, given the MPC’s likely assessment that the current volatility is rather transient in nature, the RBI may opt to continue to ‘look through’ the recent elevated inflation prints,” Rahul Bajoria, MD & Chief India Economist at Barclays said.
Even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict brings risks of higher imported inflation and slower growth, the Reserve Bank of India may keep its monetary policy stance and interest rates unchanged in the upcoming meeting, economists said. In the MPC meeting, from April 6 to April 8, the RBI may 'look through' the elevated inflation, as it looks transitory, and may focus on stimulating domestic economic growth, economists added.
During the February review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key interest rates unchanged and committed to an accommodative stance for as long as it is necessary to see stable growth. This was despite inflation being high and high frequency data showing economic growth trends. This time, as the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI meets from April 6-9, the situation has become more challenging due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Crude price is significantly higher, inflation is showing an uptick over the target level and is likely to be higher due to fuel price hikes; and there are supply side shortages, among others things.