RBI MPC Live: Repo rate hike near-certain Shaktikanta Das to reveal how much, inflation to take centerstage

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will end its three-day meeting today with Governor Shaktikanta Das scheduled to announce the outcome soon. With inflation on the rise, the MPC members are expected to once again hike interest rates, in an attempt to tame the price rise. Earlier last month, the MPC met in an off-cycle meeting and hiked interest rates by 40 basis points taking into account the pressure that high food and fuel prices have created in the face of the Russia Ukraine war. RBI Governor has already said that hiking interest rates is a ‘no-brainer’ making it certain that the central bank will go for a rate hike. However, the magnitude of the hike remains a question mark.
Economists and analysts believe the MPC could hike interest rates by 25-50 basis points today. Inflation remains at an 8-year high as food and fuel prices rise owing to supply chain disruptions and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Experts have projected that CPI inflation will clock in at 6.7-6.8% in 2022, which is above RBI’s tolerance band.
RBI is certainly facing one of the most challenging tasks at this point of time and needs to do tight rope walking, ensuring a balance between the inflation and growth trade-off. While the repo rate hike in the June meeting is a certainty, RBI is expected to keep it moderate and consistent, in order to avoid any undue volatility so as to support the revival of the growth which is still at a nascent stage. A rate hike in the range of 20 to 40 basis points is thus expected in the June meeting.
~ Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India
The CPI inflation readings may show that inflation moderated to 7.1 per cent in May, easing from an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, Barclays said. The softening of inflation in May is believed to have been helped by favourable base effects alongside steps taken by the government, such as excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, Barclays said in a note Tuesday.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce MPC outcome today at 10 AM. The MPC is expected to have hike interest rates again.
