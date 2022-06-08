RBI MPC Live: Repo rate hike near-certain Shaktikanta Das to reveal how much, inflation to take centerstage

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will end its three-day meeting today with Governor Shaktikanta Das scheduled to announce the outcome soon. With inflation on the rise, the MPC members are expected to once again hike interest rates, in an attempt to tame the price rise. Earlier last month, the MPC met in an off-cycle meeting and hiked interest rates by 40 basis points taking into account the pressure that high food and fuel prices have created in the face of the Russia Ukraine war. RBI Governor has already said that hiking interest rates is a ‘no-brainer’ making it certain that the central bank will go for a rate hike. However, the magnitude of the hike remains a question mark.

Economists and analysts believe the MPC could hike interest rates by 25-50 basis points today. Inflation remains at an 8-year high as food and fuel prices rise owing to supply chain disruptions and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Experts have projected that CPI inflation will clock in at 6.7-6.8% in 2022, which is above RBI’s tolerance band.

