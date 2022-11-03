RBI MPC Live: Guv Shaktikanta Das to discuss inflation in off-cycle monetary policy; rate hike unlikely

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet in an off-cycle meeting today, November 3, laying down an official explanation to the central government as to why it failed to keep inflation within the tolerable target band of 2-6 per cent for three consecutive quarters. The consumer-based inflation for the month of September spiked to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC meet outcome shortly. The six-member committee, chaired by Das, will hold the additional, off-cycle meeting for the first time since its establishment in 2016.
“The upcoming impromptu meeting by the RBI on 3rd Nov’22 is going to be more about inflation than interest rates. The rate-setting panel has to send out a letter to the government mentioning the reasons with regards to missing out on its inflation target. They also have to mention the counter-actions that it prepares to undertake to bring the inflation back in its targetted zone.” – Heena Naik, Research Analyst (Currency) , Angel One Ltd
“We don’t think the MPC will be announcing any rate action. The meeting will focus on drafting and finalizing the report required to be submitted to the central government for failure to comply with the inflation target band of 2-6% for three consecutive quarters”. –
Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities
RBI MPC’s last meeting highlighted a hawkish stance wherein five out of the six members voted for 50 basis points interest rate hike. In all, the RBI has hiked the repo rate by 190 basis points since April 2022 in efforts to tame the rising inflation.
“We do not expect any major announcements or policy changes during the meeting. This seems to be a procedural meeting to draft a report on why the MPC has not been able to keep the inflation within the mandated band of 2-6 percent for three successive quarters. This report is mandatory under the legislation establishing inflation targeting in India.” – Sujan Hajra, chief economist, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers