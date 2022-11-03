RBI MPC Live: Guv Shaktikanta Das to discuss inflation in off-cycle monetary policy; rate hike unlikely

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet in an off-cycle meeting today, November 3, laying down an official explanation to the central government as to why it failed to keep inflation within the tolerable target band of 2-6 per cent for three consecutive quarters. The consumer-based inflation for the month of September spiked to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC meet outcome shortly. The six-member committee, chaired by Das, will hold the additional, off-cycle meeting for the first time since its establishment in 2016.

Live Updates