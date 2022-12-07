RBI MPC Live: Das likely to announce 35 bps repo rate hike; growth-inflation balance to guide monetary policy

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Live Updates: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the bi-monthly monetary policy today as the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting concludes. Analysts expect the RBI MPC to announce further repo rate hikes amid elevated inflation, geopolitical tensions, and fears of a global recession. However, the repo rate is expected to be limited to 35 basis points, and the MPC is also expected to change its monetary policy stance from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘neutral’ indicating further action to be data-dependent. RBI governor will also talk about the current domestic, as well as, global economic situation in his post-policy meet address. Das’ view on the growth-inflation trade-off is closely eyed.
“Having orchestrated a little more than two and a half percent move in the overnight operative rate through policy rate hikes and liquidity unwind measures, the monetary policy committee (MPC) can now afford to embark on baby steps from here on. Incremental momentum in inflation is showing signs of moderation owing to falling commodity prices amidst global growth slowdown. Hence MPC focus can shift to assessing the lagged impact of past policy actions. We expect a 25 bps in the coming policy and a data-dependent stance going forward.”-Radhavi Deshpande, Joint President & Chief Investment Officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision at 10 AM on Wednesday, and will address the post-policy press conference at 12 noon. Both the policy decision and post-policy conference will be aired live on RBI’s official Youtube channel and will be streamed on RBI’s Twitter page.
“Going forward, real GDP growth is likely to be around 4.5% on-year in 2HFY23, leading to 7% growth in FY23. July-September GDP growth data is unlikely to influence RBI monetary policy. Though the consensus is a hike of 35 bps on 7 December, a 50 bps hike cannot be ruled out. US payroll data on 2 December will be a decider.”-Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates by 50 bps in Dec 22 policy, hiking overnight rates by cumulative 425 bps during CY 2022. Average CPI in India for FY24 is expected in the band of 5.00-5.25%. Assuming 100 bps real rates, terminal repo rate in India could be ~ 6.25%. We expect 35 bps hike in the Dec 22 policy, along with change in monetary policy stance from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral” indicating further action to be data dependent. Post this hike, the overnight rates in India would have increased by ~ 300 bps during CY 2022,”-Deepak Agrawal, CIO (Debt), Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.
There is a definite consensus among experts that the rate will be hiked between 25 to 35 bps. “We expect a 35 bps hike in the December policy, along with a change in monetary policy stance from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘neutral’ indicating further action to be data-dependent. Post this hike, the overnight rates in India would have increased by 300 bps during CY 2022,” said Deepak Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer, Debt Fund, KMAMC. “However, the repo rate touching the 6.2 percentage levels in a period of eight months is a bit tricky and, going forward, it will affect consumer sentiments,” stated Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair.
There is a unanimous acknowledgement that the Indian central bank closely monitors and looks for cues from the US Federal Reserve. This is primarily important since the MPC will be convening prior to the next US Fed meeting, and a significant increase in the US Fed’s rate will have a significant bearing on the exchange rate, said Rahul Chander, MD & CEO of LivFin. However, “Powell’s speech was relatively less hawkish as compared to other Fed members’ views over the past two weeks,” stated Deepak Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer, Debt Fund, KMAMC. As a result of this, Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We expect a lower rate hike from the RBI given the last lower inflation reading and a slight softening in Fed speak.”
“MPC decision-making seems to be getting challenging each time they meet. However, this time thankfully US Fed's indicating its intent to reduce the pace of rate hikes, India's GDP numbers seem to be hitting a soft patch as well as inflation in most Asian nations as also the US seems to be plateauing out augurs well for rates. We expect a 35 bps rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy on 7 December.”-Lakshmi Iyer, CEO- Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors
Domestic retail inflation remains above the RBI’s upper threshold of 6% for the tenth consecutive month at 6.7%. However, “There is a sign of inflation cooling off as CPI-based inflation in October is at its three-month low of 6.7%,” said Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO, Shriram Housing Finance. Since inflation has eased off, Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair, said, “Current inflationary pressures are largely imported, and we shouldn’t worry much about it.” Umesh Mohanan, Executive Director & CEO, Indel Money, believes that the CPI inflation rate will soon moderate and fit within the RBI’s limit due to falling commodity prices, and as a result, the hike of the repo rate will be smaller. “As on expected lines, inflationary trends would start showing a decline in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal,” adds Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee may increase the repo rate by 25-35 bps, and then stay on hold in all of 2023. “The RBI has raised rates by a cumulative 190 basis points since the start of the tightening cycle in April 2022, lagging behind the (US) Fed's 350 basis points increases over the same period. We now expect the RBI to increase policy rates to 6.15% by December and to then hold this rate throughout 2023,” Fitch said in the December edition of its Global Economic Outlook report.
RBI MPC will probably start slowing the pace of interest-rate increases, signalling it’s near the end of its aggressive tightening cycle. After 190 basis points of rate increases this year, including three half-point moves, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has more than one reason to switch to smaller increments: inflation is coming off a high and headwinds to economic growth are increasing, believes Bloomberg. Twenty-nine of 35 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the benchmark repurchase rate will be raised by 35 basis points, three see a quarter-point move, while one each expect a 10-, 30- and 50-basis-point action.