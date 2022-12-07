RBI MPC Live: Das likely to announce 35 bps repo rate hike; growth-inflation balance to guide monetary policy

08:23 (IST) 7 Dec 2022

How US Fed’s stance affects the MPC’s decision

There is a unanimous acknowledgement that the Indian central bank closely monitors and looks for cues from the US Federal Reserve. This is primarily important since the MPC will be convening prior to the next US Fed meeting, and a significant increase in the US Fed’s rate will have a significant bearing on the exchange rate, said Rahul Chander, MD & CEO of LivFin. However, “Powell’s speech was relatively less hawkish as compared to other Fed members’ views over the past two weeks,” stated Deepak Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer, Debt Fund, KMAMC. As a result of this, Shanti Ekambaram, Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We expect a lower rate hike from the RBI given the last lower inflation reading and a slight softening in Fed speak.”