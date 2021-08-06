RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.5%

RBI MPC LIVE August 2021: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is set to announce its bi-monthly policy review at 10 am today. The central bank is widely expected to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the seventh time in a row, on the back of the fear of the third COVID-19 wave. It is likely to revise inflation projection after the same breached the central bank’s upper band limit. Inflation had increased to 6.3 per cent in May and 6.26 per cent in June. During the last policy meet, the RBI projected the consumer price index (CPI) at 5.1 per cent for the financial year 2021-22. For July-September, it was projected to be at 5.4 per cent. The RBI had kept key interest rates unchanged at the last MPC meeting held in June this year. The repo rate was kept at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.
Highlights
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that pre-emptive monetary policy response at this stage will kill the nascent recovery
Inflation may remain close to RBI's upper tolerance band until Q2FY22. Supply-side drivers could be transitory
CPI projection for Q2 at 5.9%, 5.3% in Q3, 5.4% in Q4 and projection for Q1 FY23 seen at 5.1%
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das has hiked CPI inflation estimate for FY22 to 5.7% from 5.1%
Q1 FY22 GDP growth revised to 21.4%, Q2FY22 GDP growth seen at 7.3%, Q3 FY22 GDP growth seem at 6.3%, and Q4 GDP growth at 6.1%
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that moderation in oil prices will help ease CPI
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das said that real GDP projection has been retained at 9.5% for FY22
Activity is likely to gather pace with scaling up COVID-19 vaccination
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das said that we are in a much better position as compared to June 2021. There's a need to remain vigilant on possibility of a third COVID wave
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das said that CPI inflation surprised on the upside in May. Outlook for aggregate demand is improving but underlying conditions are still weak. More needs to be done to restore supply-demand balance in number of sectors
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says that the MPC has decided to leave repo rate unchanged continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth
RBI maintained status quo, and kept repo rate unchanged at 4%. The central bank continued to maintain accommodative stance.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.5%
We reckon the RBI will continue to strive fixing artificially skewed yield curve and maintain its preference for curve flattening. We expect the RBI to get more accountable and action oriented as we move into 2HFY22. We maintain RBI may have to stretch GSAP/OMOs beyond Rs4.5tn+ to manage impending SLR demand-supply mismatch Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services
Yield curve and liquidity management will remain policy focus. The RBI will again assuage markets and continue to ensure that no premature tightening of financial conditions would happen and yields uptick is managed smoothly. Markets would watch any hint on GSAP 3.0 and choice of securities (G-sec/SDL) mix. While they may reaffirm their preference for VRRRs as first step towards liquidity normalisation, we are unlikely to hear any mention in the upcoming policy. Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy to begin shortly
The MPC meets at the cusp of a visibly sticky inflation, nudging growth phase and a fluid pandemic situation world over. The central banker is mostly likely to maintain a status quo on rates being mindful of growth and wait for more data points on the inflation front. There could be some steps towards normalisation of liquidity via increased tenor and/or quantum of VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) – something which bond markets seem to be anticipating. Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund
Ranen Banerjee, Leader – Economic Advisory Services, PwC India said that given the status quo stance taken by the US FOMC as well as other major monetary authorities with the inflation being viewed as transitory, “we can expect a similar status quo announcement by the MPC too”. Growth concerns and weak demand conditions owing to impact of second wave of Covid on employment and declining labour force participation rate combined with nervousness of a possible third wave, puts constraints on any change in stance by the MPC, he said.
There is a consensus in the markets that MPC will continue with its accommodative monetary policy given the continuing uncertainty on the growth momentum and the threat of another wave of the Covid pandemic. We don’t expect any action on interest rates or any major step towards recalibration of systemic liquidity at this point in time. Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research
Our reading of high-frequency activity indicators suggest no reason for the RBI to adjust its overall growth outlook, though its inflation forecasts may need to be revised modestly higher. We expect the RBI to follow a relatively quick normalisation cycle, but the time to signal this change of course is in the future, not the present. As such, we see no tangible benefit for the RBI to provide clarity on its normalisation path right now. Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays India
While virus caseload has declined significantly since April, the overall trajectory of economic variables has not changed sufficiently to warrant any material change in the RBI’s policy stance in the August MPC meeting. We expect the RBI to keep rates unchanged in August, and expect it to continue to buy bonds for some time under the G-SAP programme. We also expect the MPC to maintain an accommodative policy stance. Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays India
The RBI Governor-headed six-member MPC decides on the key policy rates. The panel had left the rates unchanged last time citing concerns on inflation.“Higher commodity prices and rising global prices post the robust recovery in a few industrial countries will have implications on production costs. We expect the RBI to be in a wait-and-watch mode as it has limited elbow room to manoeuvre monetary policies,” opined Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India.
Status Quo – yes. When the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets for the third bi-monthly policy of FY2021-22, I expect the MPC will keep key policy rates unchanged. Ever since COVID-19 hit, the central bank’s message has been clear —the focus is on reviving growth first and foremost. It has maintained a low rates-easy money policy to stimulate consumption, investment and propel economic growth.
Since March 2020, policymakers have introduced ultra-easy accommodative policies to limit the costs of Covid. Lower interest rates and excessive money printing have pushed a large part of this liquidity into asset markets, propping up asset valuations far ahead of real economic growth. Of late, growth is beginning to catch up with assets as economies reopen. But recovery in economic activity and structural supply constraints have also led to a sharp rise in inflation.
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be going into the August policy meeting with inflation exceeding the 6% upper bound. While the need to support growth will dominate the policy backdrop, some concerns are bound to be raised on the visible inflationary pressures in the near to medium term. However, the negative output gap rather than the positive inflation gap will keep the MPC’s stance and overall tone unchanged, at least, till it becomes more confident of the growth prospects.
The MPC would likely continue with the accommodative stance and maintain the rates unchanged as the economy is still in the recovery phase. The fear of the third wave would also force the RBI to continue with the growth-supporting measures. However, the rising inflation rate in the domestic economy is a worry. And, one needs to closely whether there will be an indication of the normalization of monetary policy. Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services
While the expectation is for a status quo policy, in terms of interest rates and stance, what will be important to gauge is the Monetary Policy Committee’s assessment on the economy and hence, the path forward from here on. Among a host of factors, it is the durability and sustainability of India’s growth curve, in addition to inflation, that will drive its decision making. Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Key policy rates i.e., repo and reverse repo rate to be retained at historical lows. The accommodative monetary policy stance would be maintained as the RBI stays focused on economic revival. With the domestic economic landscape being fraught with uncertainties, there is a strong case for continued policy support. No new liquidity measures are expected. The existing measures can be extended in terms of duration and coverage of segments. CARE Ratings
Liquidity has moved into a significant positive zone. Despite this, bond yields have tended to inch up recently – both for the 10-year and the 5-year G-sec. We think that the liquidity comfort will be essential for the markets for now and an attempt towards fine tuning will have to be carefully communicated to prevent any adverse impact on yields. Overall, even as economic conditions are recovering as we come out of the 2nd COVID wave, we see RBI to signal growth concerns and keep monetary policy rates and stance accommodative. Indranil Pan – Chief Economist, YES Bank
Retail inflation readings have surprised on the higher side after the June MPC meeting. However, the communication from the RBI has continued to be on “transitory” factors contributing to inflation. Our model indicates a climb down of Headline CPI inflation to within the target band of 4+/-2% from the next reading and is likely to soften with a high base from last year. Moreover, global commodity prices are stabilizing now, implying that imported inflation fears could recede. Indranil Pan – Chief Economist, YES Bank
The fear of the third wave would also force the RBI to continue with the growth-supporting measures. Inflation rates, liquidity concerns, and Governor Shakitkanta Das’ commentary will be in more focus during this policy. Heena Naik, Research Analyst - Currency, Angel Broking
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee is expected to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged amid fear of the third Covid-19 wave. The inflation outlook for FY22 could also see a revision from the predicted levels of 5.1 percent. RBI is likely to watch the developing macroeconomic situation for some more time before taking any decisive action on monetary policy. Heena Naik, Research Analyst - Currency, Angel Broking
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee began its bi-monthly deliberations on Wednesday, 4 August 2021, amid expectations of keeping repo and reverse repo rates unchanged on the back of the fear of the third COVID-19 wave. The monetary policy outcome will be announced on Friday, 6 August 2021. Analysts expect MPC to retain the policy interest rates at historical lows. The inflation outlook for FY22 could also see a revision from the predicted levels of 5.1 per cent. Moreover, the RBI MPC is also likely to keep the policy accommodative, maintaining comfortable liquidity in the system.
Yields on government securities ended flat to marginally up on Thursday, as most traders refrained from placing large bets ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monetary policy and weekly bond auction on Friday. Yields on the new benchmark 10-year 6.10%-2031 ended at 6.2067%, compared to Wednesday’s close of 6.1988%. Yields on 5.63%-2026 and 6.64%-2035 bonds ended at 5.7115% and 6.8056%, respectively.
