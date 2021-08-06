RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.5%

The RBI is widely expected to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the seventh time in a row

RBI MPC LIVE August 2021: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is set to announce its bi-monthly policy review at 10 am today. The central bank is widely expected to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the seventh time in a row, on the back of the fear of the third COVID-19 wave. It is likely to revise inflation projection after the same breached the central bank’s upper band limit. Inflation had increased to 6.3 per cent in May and 6.26 per cent in June. During the last policy meet, the RBI projected the consumer price index (CPI) at 5.1 per cent for the financial year 2021-22. For July-September, it was projected to be at 5.4 per cent. The RBI had kept key interest rates unchanged at the last MPC meeting held in June this year. The repo rate was kept at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent.