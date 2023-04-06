RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged in surprise move to pause and assess, but leaves scope for future action

RBI unexpectedly kept the repo rate unchanged on Thursday at 6.5 per cent, to take a pause and assess the impact of the series of policy rate hikes since May 2022. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced that the RBI MPC has unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent. “The repo rate has been maintained so that the MPC can assess the progress made so far, while closely monitoring the domestic and global situations,” he said. This is against the Reuters poll that maintained that RBI will raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points on April 6 and then pause for the rest of the year.

However, the RBI MPC left the door open for future rate actions. “The MPC will not hesitate to raise the repo rate in future meetings,” said Shaktikanta Das. The central bank had already increased the repo rate by a total of 250 bps since May 2022 in order to contain inflation through which has remained above the RBI’s threshold of 6 per cent.

Shaktikanta Das also maintained that when the RBI started the rate cut cycle in 2019, the CPI was around 2 per cent and the repo rate was 6.5 per cent. “However, inflation is 6.4 per cent currently while the repo rate is 6.5 per cent. “Given its current level, our policy can still be seen as accommodative. This is why the RBI MPC decided to maintain a withdrawal of accommodation stance,” he added.