RBI MPC keeps rates unchanged once again citing inflation fears; says spiking crude oil prices a risk

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said food inflation has remained within its projections and is expected to soften however, the hardening of crude oil prices remains an upside risk.

RBI MPC meeting voted to keep interest rates unchanged at 4%. (File Photo: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged for the 10th consecutive time citing global uncertainties and concerns over rising prices. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said food inflation has remained within its projections and is expected to soften however, the hardening of crude oil prices remains an upside risk. “The MPC decided by a majority of 5 to 1 to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward,” the central bank said. The central bank has projected CPI inflation for the upcoming fiscal 2022-23 to be at 4.5%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.