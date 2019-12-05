RBI MPC: Grocery bills to remain higher for this long; will rabi sowing bring relief later?

According to RBI, government measures taken to keep prices in check and with the arrival of late kharif produce, vegetables prices are likely to soften by early February 2020. ( PTI Photo)

Grocery bills are expected to remain a pain point for households in the coming months as well, with some relief expected only by February 2020. “Upsurge in prices of vegetables is likely to continue in the immediate months,” RBI said in this year’s fifth bi-monthly monetary policy on Thursday. This is when the onion prices have touched over Rs 100 per kg in the past few weeks. According to RBI, government measures taken to keep prices in check and with the arrival of late kharif produce, vegetables prices are likely to soften by early February 2020. The government has been trying to bring onion prices down and has already deployed measured such as imports from Egypt and ban on hoarding.

What can bring relief later

However, with the Rabi crop sowing expected to deliver robust results this year after recovering from the delay caused by kharif harvesting and prolonged monsoon, there are hopes of relief in coming months. With a surge in fertiliser output, sowing activity in the rabi season is likely to be robust. “Rabi sowing is catching up from the setback caused by delay in kharif harvesting and unseasonal rainfall in October and early November,” RBI said. As compared to last year when the storage in major reservoirs for irrigation was at 61% of the capacity, this year, the storage is at 86% of the full reservoir level as on November 28. Higher percentage of reservoir level means better availability of water for Rabi irrigation.

Meanwhile, the retail inflation has surged to 4.6% in October as food prices skyrocketed. “Food inflation spiked to 6.9% in October — a 39-month high — pushed up by a sharp increase in prices of vegetables due to heavy unseasonal rains,” RBI said. Prices of onions witnessed massive increase and shot up by over 45% in September and further by over 19% in October.

Other food items also surged due to a myriad of reasons such as “the cost push of fodder prices in the case of milk; decline in production and sowing area of pulses; and minimum support price effects,” RBI said. On the other hand, sugar and confectionery prices recovered from glut as sugarcane output declined on an on-year basis.