RBI MPC August Meeting 2023: RBI decides to maintain status quo, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC August Meeting 2023: RBI MPC takes a unanimous decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India needs to continue efforts to maintain macro financial growth trajectory and India can become the new growth engine for the world.

RBI MPC Meeting 2023: The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged again at 6.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that after three days of deliberation, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged again at 6.5 percent, in line with the expectations. The MPC voted in 5:1 majority to maintain the withdrawal of accommodation stance, said Shaktikanta Das.

