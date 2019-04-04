RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate cut by 25 bps, keeps policy stance unchanged at neutral

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 11:50 AM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent in its first bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20. This is the lowest repo rate in about nine years since 2010. It was the second repo rate cut in a row. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has also kept the policy stance unchanged at ‘neutral’.

“These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth,” RBI said in a statement.

The reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 5.75 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.25 per cent.

The MPC in its last monetary policy in February had cut the rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent and changed the monetary policy stance from calibrated tightening to neutral.

