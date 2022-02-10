RBI monetary policy: MPC’s delayed policy normalization gives bond markets one less thing to worry about

‘With clear promise of a calibrated and telegraphed approach to policy normalization, MPC today has revealed its preference for an orderly adjustment of bond yields as we exit the pandemic policies. ‘

By Churchil Bhatt

For interest rates, as in life, the journey is more important than the destination. So while bond markets may take today’s yields higher in anticipation of a tapering tomorrow, a hasty move over a short time may elicit a bit of nudge from the policy makers. Just when recent volatility in Indian Bond markets was about to threaten a smooth passage of government’s large borrowing program, MPC stepped in with a surprise accommodative status quo in policy, 10th time on the trot. With clear promise of a calibrated and telegraphed approach to policy normalization, MPC today has revealed its preference for an orderly adjustment of bond yields as we exit the pandemic policies.

In this policy, MPC remained predominantly growth supportive with its FY23 GDP forecast at 7.8%, lower than 8.5% projection outlined in the Economic Survey. As we transition from pandemic to endemic, economic growth is slowly picking up, albeit unevenly, and is undoubtedly in need of continuing policy support. However, the jury is still out on whether it still requires the same level of policy support that it did a few quarters back. Hence, today’s pause in policy was a bit of a surprise, especially when bond markets were prepared for a token reverse repo hike – a mere formalization of the stealth tightening that has already materialized via rise in overnight interbank rates.

Drawing comfort from its outlook on food prices, MPC projects FY23 average Headline CPI at 4.5%. The fact that FY23 headline inflation is estimated to remain within the target band (even as core inflation remains elevated) gives RBI more time to taper than most other central banks which are struggling with decade-high inflation. But by underemphasizing the risks of high energy prices, the MPC has only partly acknowledged the elephant in the room. This much ado about nothing approach to core inflation runs the risk of falling behind the curve and may require compensating policy adjustments late in the cycle.

The RBI has also communicated its intent to normalize inter-bank liquidity framework, keeping variable rate operations as their primary liquidity management tool. As regards the large quantum of excess system liquidity, we are now in an uncharted territory. While we know little about RBI’s plan on durably moderating the excess system liquidity, the same may seriously limit RBI’s ability to conduct OMO purchases going forward. With FY2023 gross market borrowing at a record level, there is a large demand-supply gap. If RBI support to market wanes and bond index inclusion gets delayed to 2H FY23, it may in turn limit RBI’s ability to hike policy rates non-disruptively.

In our view, recent sharp rise in Indian bond yields had tightened the local financial conditions a little too much and a little too early for RBI’s comfort. Hence, by staying put on policy rates and almost spelling out a gradual and predictable path to policy normalization, MPC has tried to reign in bond market’s instinct of trying to price in too much of forthcoming policy tightening too early. The implicit hint at a delayed policy normalization gives bond markets one less immediate worry while facing a large borrowing program. We now expect the MPC to normalize the repo rate-reverse repo rate corridor to 25 bps and change its accommodative policy stance to neutral over next two policies before eventually embarking on a gradual rate hike cycle. Like policy rate, even excess system liquidity may be given a few quarters to normalize. Variable rate repos may continue to remain the primary tool for liquidity management, albeit their tenors may be extended. Stepping into H1 FY23, we expect supply demand to be the primary driver of bond yields as policy path is expected to be predictable and non-disruptive.

(Churchil Bhatt is EVP & Debt Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd. The views expressed are author’s own.)