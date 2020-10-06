RBI repo rate meeting begins tomorrow; will new Monetary Policy Committee cut, hold or raise interest rates?

After the Reserve Bank announced to postpone the MPC meeting, it added three new members to its MPC committee.

RBI Monetary and Credit Policy meeting has now been scheduled for October 7-9, following the reconstitution of the Monetary Policy Committee with three new members. Earlier, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting was supposed to take place during September 29, 30, and 1 October 2020. After the Reserve Bank announced to postpone the MPC meeting, it added three new members to its MPC committee. Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, and Shashanka Bhide are the three members who replaced Chetan Ghate, Pammi Dua, and Ravindra Dholakia. The external members’ appointment is for a non-renewable four-year tenure, that is, till October 2024.

However, with a change in the structure of the Monetary Policy Committee, it is unlikely that the central bank will change its outlook. “We do not believe the new appointments dramatically change the near-term monetary policy outlook. In its last policy meeting, the RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee voted unanimously to hold interest rates,” said a report by Barclays.

Room to cut rates further will likely open up only in the first quarter of the next fiscal, the report added. However, it is expected that there can be a one-off rate cut of 25 basis points in the February 2021 MPC meeting. Till then, the central bank may continue to ease financial conditions

through liquidity and regulatory measures.

