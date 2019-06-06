RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Will RBI go with another rate cut today to boost growth?

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates: The Reserve Bank of India\u2019s monetary policy committee is slated to announce its policy decision for June today amid an economic slowdown and global trade fears. A rate cut of 25-basis point in key policy rates is being expected by the market coupled with a change in policy stance to accommodative from neutral.This is the third meeting under RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December 2018, and the first meeting of FY20. In April, the MPC had cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent. The decision would be announced at 11:45 pm today. The meeting comes at a time when India's Q4FY19 GDP growth rate reduced to 5.8 per cent, a five year low under the Modi government. Even though inflation has remained very much under control, the liquidity had been in deficit mode for the past few months. The RBI is expected to come up with more measures to tackle the issue. The RBI has already cut rates two times this year.