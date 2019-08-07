RBI monetary policy LIVE: Will central bank cut rates for 4th time in a row?

Will rate cut by the US Fed have impact on RBI's decision?

The rate cut by the US Fed which was on a hawkish rate-hike trajectory just six months back, indicating a weakness in global growth has nudged the central banks across the world to tilt towards monetary easing. However, Indranil Pan, Group Economist, IDFC Bank shares a different view. The Fed decision may not have much impact on the RBI since rate cut was just 25 bps, he said while taking stock of the situation. Even the tone of the US Fed is less bullish than what the stock markets were expecting, he added. “RBI can continue to focus on domestic issues of inflation and growth to determine its monetary policy. I think RBI will cut by 25 bps in August and keep its communication of being “data dependant” for its future rates strategy,” he also told Financial Express Online.