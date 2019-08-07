RBI monetary policy LIVE: Will central bank cut rates for 4th time in a row?

RBI Monetary Policy August 2019 Live: The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its resolution under the third bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20 on Wednesday 2019. The decision will be made public by 11.45 am. The RBI has slashed rates three times so far in this calendar year. The analysts are of the view that the RBI would reduce key lending rates between 25-50 bps. The RBI is also expected to retain its accommodative stance in the August policy, and economists and treasurers believe its commentary will turn more dovish. Here we bring to you LIVE updates:
"Overall consumption in India has taken a serious beating in the recent past, and the RBI needs to give a serious booster shot to hike up consumer sentiments. A massive rate cut of at least 50 bps in the upcoming monetary policy could be meaningful since a cut of such magnitude would make it feasible for commercial banks to lower the interest rate substantially,"Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultant.
With the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates for the first time in just over a decade, the possibility of another monetary policy rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has gained strength.
The rate cut by the US Fed which was on a hawkish rate-hike trajectory just six months back, indicating a weakness in global growth has nudged the central banks across the world to tilt towards monetary easing. However, Indranil Pan, Group Economist, IDFC Bank shares a different view. The Fed decision may not have much impact on the RBI since rate cut was just 25 bps, he said while taking stock of the situation. Even the tone of the US Fed is less bullish than what the stock markets were expecting, he added. “RBI can continue to focus on domestic issues of inflation and growth to determine its monetary policy. I think RBI will cut by 25 bps in August and keep its communication of being “data dependant” for its future rates strategy,” he also told Financial Express Online.
“In our view, the RBI should ideally front-load a 50bps rate cut at its forthcoming meeting on 7 August, but the RBI governor’s recent interview suggests a more measured approach. Hence, a 25bps rate cut looks more probable,” Edelweiss Research said in a report.
With the repo rate having been reduced by 75 bps from 6.5 per cent to 5.75 per cent over the last three meetings, it is still to be seen how the central bank proceeds this time. However, the transmission of rate cut benefits by banks has been slow so far.
ICRA is expecting a rate cut by the MPC in this bi-monthlypolicy review with retail inflation well below the 4% medium term target and a variety of growth indicators pointing to a slack in economic activity and sentiment, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA.
After opening higher, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty turned negative tracking global cues, and ahead of the RBI MPC decision today.
“Since the last policy, data and trends emerging indicate that inflation continues to be stable and is trending on the lower side. Further, growth has been muted on account of visible consumption slowdown as well as subdued investment outlook”, Shanti Ekambaram, president–consumer banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said.
The MPC will be meeting on 7th August will happen in a gloom doom backdrop. The central bank in the June policy meeting had revised down the FY20 GDP by 20bps to 7%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India will announce its resolution at 11.45 am on Wednesday, August 07, 2019.