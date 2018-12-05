RBI Monetary Policy LIVE UPDATES: Rupee surged, oil price softened but GDP growth slowed since last policy meet

RBI Monetary Policy December 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% as inflation moderated, oil price came back $60 a barrel-level and rupee strengthened since the last monetary policy meet. It will, however, be interesting to see if the RBI changes its stance back to ‘neutral’ as inflation remained largely below the central bank’s forecast.
In the last MPC, the RBI’s decision to not hike the repo rate took everyone by surprise as the market was bracing for it as an intervention amid the rupee rout. RBI governor Urjit Patel defended the decision by saying that the central bank’s mandate is inflation targeting. He also said that the change in stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’ meant that the rate cut was off the table.
Top economists Arvind Virmani, Surjit Bhalla, Indranil Sen Gupta, Charan Singh and others on Tuesday took part in Shadow Monetary Policy Meeting held by EGROW Foundation. The economists suggested the following:
Since the previous policy announcement, the rupee has appreciated against the US dollar and moved above the psychologically crucial mark of 70. Global crude oil prices too have softened significantly, slipping below USD 60 per barrel from USD 86. India’s economic growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in the September quarter after peaking to an over two-year high in the first three months of this fiscal.
