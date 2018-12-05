RBI Monetary Policy LIVE UPDATES: Rupee surged, oil price softened but GDP growth slowed since last policy meet

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE UPDATES: The RBI will hold its fourth monetary policy meet, in which it is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged.

RBI Monetary Policy December 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% as inflation moderated, oil price came back $60 a barrel-level and rupee strengthened since the last monetary policy meet. It will, however, be interesting to see if the RBI changes its stance back to ‘neutral’ as inflation remained largely below the central bank’s forecast.

In the last MPC, the RBI’s decision to not hike the repo rate took everyone by surprise as the market was bracing for it as an intervention amid the rupee rout. RBI governor Urjit Patel defended the decision by saying that the central bank’s mandate is inflation targeting. He also said that the change in stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’ meant that the rate cut was off the table.