RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Will RBI pull the trigger again? 4th policy decision today on repo rate

RBI Monetary Policy October 2018 Live Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is holding its fourth Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting against the backdrop of the sharp depreciation in the rupee, rising crude oil prices, intense pressure on current account deficit (CAD) and liquidity issues. Market watchers and top economists are expecting a 25 basis point hike for the third time in a row. The central bank had hiked interest rate by 25 basis points each in June and August citing upward pressure on inflation and volatility in crude oil prices.
The rising US rates and its outlook for more rate hikes in future are also likely to be a pointer for the MPC. The stage is set for another rate hike, says Lakshmi Iyer of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. The US Fed hiked rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%.
Ahead of crucial policy review meeting of the RBI, the market opened in the red on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell over 350 points in early trade, while 50-share Nifty lost 150 points.