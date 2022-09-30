RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC likely to hike repo rate by 50 bps; may cut growth forecast

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: The RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s three-day meeting that began on Wednesday will conclude today, and Governor Shaktikanta Das will read out the policy decision at 10 AM. The RBI MPC is expected to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points, for the third consecutive time. In the previous policy review, RBI guv said “50 is the new normal for central banks”. Any comment from the central bank on how it deals with rupee fluctuations would also be keenly followed. RBI’s commentary on liquidity will be closely keenly watched as Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) surplus has largely vanished.

RBI is likely to raise the repo rate by another 50 bps, said Bank of Baroda Economist Sonal Badhan, adding, “We maintain our growth and inflation forecasts. However significant risks to both have emerged.” While risks to growth are driven by slowdown in global growth, risks to inflation are more domestic in nature. Other key developments which will be considered by the RBI will include volatility in the currency and bonds market. “To comfort the yields and address the issue of temporary liquidity deficit, RBI may also announce OMO purchase calendar”.

