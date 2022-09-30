RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC likely to hike repo rate by 50 bps; may cut growth forecast

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: The RBI Monetary Policy Committee’s three-day meeting that began on Wednesday will conclude today, and Governor Shaktikanta Das will read out the policy decision at 10 AM. The RBI MPC is expected to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points, for the third consecutive time. In the previous policy review, RBI guv said “50 is the new normal for central banks”. Any comment from the central bank on how it deals with rupee fluctuations would also be keenly followed. RBI’s commentary on liquidity will be closely keenly watched as Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) surplus has largely vanished.
RBI is likely to raise the repo rate by another 50 bps, said Bank of Baroda Economist Sonal Badhan, adding, “We maintain our growth and inflation forecasts. However significant risks to both have emerged.” While risks to growth are driven by slowdown in global growth, risks to inflation are more domestic in nature. Other key developments which will be considered by the RBI will include volatility in the currency and bonds market. “To comfort the yields and address the issue of temporary liquidity deficit, RBI may also announce OMO purchase calendar”.
“India’s growth prospects have improved while inflation remains persistent. Infact, S&P expects GDP growth of 6.5% next fiscal, which is better than most economies of the same size. India seems to be an outlier with strong demand from consumers, high infrastructure activities, and a resurgence in manufacturing. I expect the RBI to hike policy rates by 35-50 basis points to further rein in inflation and in line with global central banks tightening rates. I believe with this hike we will reach the higher end of the interest rate cycle. Hikes in interest rates beyond this may prove worrisome for long-term borrowers and it may also dampen the consumer demand for the festive season.”
~Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Shriram Transport Finance Company
Inflation prints over the coming months are expected to remain elevated albeit moderating gradually to below MPC’s upper threshold of 6% in 4QFY23. With the MPC expected to continue with rate hikes, the lagged impact of monetary tightening will help curb inflation expectations. Accordingly, we expect the average CPI inflation trajectory to be lower than the RBI’s estimates by around 60 bps in 1HCY23. We maintain our FY2023E CPI inflation estimate at 6.5%. We retain our view that the MPC will continue with calibrated repo rate hikes towards 6% by end-CY2022 with 35 bps hike in the September policy along with the shift in the operating target from SDF to repo rate by end-FY2023.
~Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities
“The monetary policies in emerging markets will inevitably take cues from the US Fed. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee will take guidance from high inflation in India and uneven data points from global economies. They may also take into account that banking system liquidity in India has gone negative compared to 2019. With retail inflation above RBI’s comfort range, there is that the RBI will increase rates by 25 basis points. However, it is very possible that the RBI might decide this is a good time to be ahead of the curve and increase rates by 50 basis points,” said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Kotak Cherry.
After September MPC, he central bank is expected to begin dialing down the pace of interest rate hike with a likelihood of a modest 30-35 bps rate hike in the December MPC and pause thereafter. “However, this view is subject to the evolving inflation trajectory and any other upside surprises from an inflation perspective. The narrative for the upcoming MPC meet will not just be driven by the concerns on the inflationary trajectory but the sharply rising interest rates in the developed economies that continue to have an impact on the INR and India’s foreign exchange reserves,” said Suman Chowdhury, Acuité Ratings & Research, Chief Analytical Officer
The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 bps for the third consecutive time taking the policy rate to 3.0-3.25% with a view to combat the 40-year high inflation. From the domestic perspective, the overall economy continues to remain resilient with high-frequency indicators displaying incremental strength. “On the other hand, the uptrend in inflation has propelled the RBI to hike rates by 140 bps in 2022 so far, taking the repo rate to the pre-pandemic level of 5.40% currently. Acuité expects one more rate hike of 50 bps in the policy review.”
~Suman Chowdhury, Acuité Ratings & Research, Chief Analytical Officer
“The recent downhill movement of the rupee following the Fed’s announcement has made the rupee one of the more unsatisfactory currencies based on the response to the dollar strengthening in the global market. This piece will also be actively discussed in the deliberations, as when deciding on interest rates, the currency part of the story cannot be left out.”
~Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.
The sticky inflation, along with non-abating food price rise will force RBI to have a hawkish view and a 50 basis point rise in repo rate is expected in the next policy review by RBI. “The inflationary trends are expected to continue and we have the supply side constraints too, in addition to the rising prices and interest rates across the globe. The world economy is heading towards recession, which will adversely impact the growth prospects of India also and this may lead to a review of the growth projections by RBI too.”
~Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India.
The Reserve Bank of India may raise repo rates by 50 basis points in its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting, with taming inflation in mind, which has remained above the tolerance threshold of 6% for eight months in a row. The MPC is expected to take cues from its global counterparts, including the US Federal Reserve, to raise interest rates for the fourth time in a row. The RBI has raised the repo rate by 140 bps since May. A 50 bps increase again this week will take the policy rate to a three-year high of 5.9 per cent. RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 bps in May and 50 bps each in June and August. The present rate is 5.4 per cent.