RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: RBI cuts repo rate for fifth time in a row; loans to get cheaper

Updated:Oct 04, 2019 11:51:23 am

RBI Monetary Policy October 2019 LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in today's review, the fifth time in a row.

RBI Monetary Policy October 2019 Live: The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in today’s review, the fifth time in a row. Since February, the RBI has now cut the repo rate by 135 basis points. The repo rate is now 5.15 per cent. RBI’s intention to cut the repo rate successively in its MPC meeting is seen as an additional boost to the government’s fiscal measures to revive a sagging economy. However, this time the expected RBI rate cut is expected to make a larger difference as the majority of banks have linked the customers’ loan accounts directly with the repo rate, which will make loans cheaper almost immediately. The RBI has also maintained its stance as ‘accommodative’, as the inflation is still within the RBI’s target range. 

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:51 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Repo, Reverse Repo

    The new Repo Rate stands at 5.15%; Reverse Repo Rate now stands at 4.9%; Marginal Standing Facility Rate now stands at 5.4% under the RBI's Liquidity Auction Facility (LAF).

    11:48 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    RBI lowers FY20 GDP target

    RBI says, FY20 GDP growth target cut to 6.1% from 6.9%.

    11:47 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Stance Accomodative

    RBI maintains Monetary and Credit Policy stance at 'Accomodative', as was widely expected. Persistently low inflation within the target range may have given RBI the room to remain accomodative.

    11:45 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points

    RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%.

    11:38 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Repo rate was cut by 35 basis points in August meeting

    Repo rate was cut by an unprecedented 35 basis points in the August meeting, coming down from 5.75 per cent to 5.4 per cent. 

    11:34 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    HSBC Securities and Capital Markets projects another 50 basis points cut in repo rate this calendar year

    Followed by the 25 basis points cut in today's review meeting, a cut in December meeting is also likely. "The RBI has already cut rates by 110 basis points but the transmission is bad. Only 30-40 percent of repo rate cuts are actually transferred into a lower lending rate," Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said in an interview at ET Now.

    11:29 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Next Monetary Policy Review will take place on 5th December 2019

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)  meet started on October 1, and continued for 3rd and 4th October 2019 for the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20. The next meeting review will take place on 5th December 2019.

    11:23 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    HSBC Securities and Capital Markets estimates GDP forecast of 2019-20 below 6 per cent

    "The RBI is likely to lower the GDP growth forecast to 6-6.5 per cent, but we expect it to be even below 6 per cent in the current fiscal year," Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said in an interview at ET Now.

    11:17 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    HSBC Securities and Capital Markets expects a 25 basis points cut in repo rate

    "We expect a 25bps rate cut today. She added that MPC is likely to hold on to its accommodative stance and liquidity is to be held in surplus in the future," Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said in an interview at ET Now.

    11:13 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Repo rate cut could make EMIs cheaper

    The cut in repo rate is likely to make loans cheaper almost immediately as many banks have linked the interest rates on their variable rate loans directly with the repo rate.

    11:08 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Pressure of credit quality on banks is likely to sustain in near future

    Concerns relating to asset quality of the wholesale book, liquidity and asset-liability mismatches in the non-banking sector, coupled with slowing economic growth because of sluggish consumption and investment demand, implies that credit quality pressures will take a while to dissipate, said Jitin Makkar, Head-Credit Policy, ICRA.

    11:02 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    RBI is likely to lower GDP forecast for 2019-20

    The monetary policy meeting may further revise down the GDP forecast due to significantly lower GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The RBI lowered the GDP forecast for 2019-20 from 7 per cent to 6.9 per cent in the last meeting. CARE Ratings expects GDP growth to be in the range of 6.4-6.5 per cent for the fiscal year.

    10:57 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Bloomberg estimates say the rate cut may happen within 20-40 basis points

    33 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see a rate cut today, though the magnitude differs from 20 basis points to 40 basis points.

    10:51 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Kotak Institutional Equities expects the cut to be 40 basis points

    A report by Kotak Institutional Equities expects the cut to be 40 basis points. Amid inflation remaining within its comfort range forecasts show a sharper-than-usual rate cut in the October policy. “We pencil in a 40 bps of rate cut which should be a signal to the market that the MPC is not quite done as it front-loads the remaining couple of rate cuts in the cycle,” Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice President & Sr Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

    10:45 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Share market surges ahead of MPC review

    The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking global cues, and ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy decision today. Analysts estimate a 25-35 bps rate cut amid an ongoing economic slowdown. The Sensex is up about 280 points to 38,388, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,400-mark.  Check here: https://www.financialexpress.com/market/share-market-today-live-updates-sensex-nifty-rupee-vs-dollar-rbi-mpc-bharat-22-etf-04-oct-2019-friday/1726238/

     
    10:41 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    RBI to release Monetary Policy Report – October 2019, along with MPC statement

    The Reserve Bank of India will also release the Monetary Policy Report – October 2019 along with the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for the year 2019-20. The documents will be available on the RBI website at 11.45 am today.

    10:39 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    RBI officials to meet researchers/analysts between 03.00 pm and 03.45 pm today

    The top management of the Reserve Bank of India will interact with researchers/analysts through teleconference between 03.00 pm and 03.45 pm today, after the announcement of the Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India under the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20.

    10:37 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    RBI officials will interact with media from 12.00 pm to 12.45 pm

    The top management of the Reserve Bank of India will interact with the media in Mumbai after the announcement of the Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India under the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20 from 12.00 pm to 12.45 pm.

    10:35 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Estimates say that the cut will be of 25 basis points

    Reuters has estimated a rate cut of 25 basis points in today’s MPC meeting review. “Based on the benign inflationary trends and lingering growth concerns, we expect RBI to cut the policy rate,” Care Ratings said in a report, expecting a 25 basis points rate cut. 

    10:33 (IST)04 Oct 2019
    Repo rate has already been cut for four times since February 2019

    At present, the repo rate is 5.4 per cent, down 110 basis points from 6.5 per cent in February 2019 before RBI embarked on a monetary policy easing. 

