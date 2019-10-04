RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: RBI cuts repo rate for fifth time in a row; loans to get cheaper

RBI Monetary Policy October 2019 Live: The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in today’s review, the fifth time in a row. Since February, the RBI has now cut the repo rate by 135 basis points. The repo rate is now 5.15 per cent. RBI’s intention to cut the repo rate successively in its MPC meeting is seen as an additional boost to the government’s fiscal measures to revive a sagging economy. However, this time the expected RBI rate cut is expected to make a larger difference as the majority of banks have linked the customers’ loan accounts directly with the repo rate, which will make loans cheaper almost immediately. The RBI has also maintained its stance as ‘accommodative’, as the inflation is still within the RBI’s target range.
Highlights
The new Repo Rate stands at 5.15%; Reverse Repo Rate now stands at 4.9%; Marginal Standing Facility Rate now stands at 5.4% under the RBI's Liquidity Auction Facility (LAF).
RBI says, FY20 GDP growth target cut to 6.1% from 6.9%.
RBI maintains Monetary and Credit Policy stance at 'Accomodative', as was widely expected. Persistently low inflation within the target range may have given RBI the room to remain accomodative.
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15%.
Repo rate was cut by an unprecedented 35 basis points in the August meeting, coming down from 5.75 per cent to 5.4 per cent.
Followed by the 25 basis points cut in today's review meeting, a cut in December meeting is also likely. "The RBI has already cut rates by 110 basis points but the transmission is bad. Only 30-40 percent of repo rate cuts are actually transferred into a lower lending rate," Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said in an interview at ET Now.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet started on October 1, and continued for 3rd and 4th October 2019 for the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20. The next meeting review will take place on 5th December 2019.
"The RBI is likely to lower the GDP growth forecast to 6-6.5 per cent, but we expect it to be even below 6 per cent in the current fiscal year," Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said in an interview at ET Now.
"We expect a 25bps rate cut today. She added that MPC is likely to hold on to its accommodative stance and liquidity is to be held in surplus in the future," Pranjul Bhandari of HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said in an interview at ET Now.
The cut in repo rate is likely to make loans cheaper almost immediately as many banks have linked the interest rates on their variable rate loans directly with the repo rate.
Concerns relating to asset quality of the wholesale book, liquidity and asset-liability mismatches in the non-banking sector, coupled with slowing economic growth because of sluggish consumption and investment demand, implies that credit quality pressures will take a while to dissipate, said Jitin Makkar, Head-Credit Policy, ICRA.
The monetary policy meeting may further revise down the GDP forecast due to significantly lower GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The RBI lowered the GDP forecast for 2019-20 from 7 per cent to 6.9 per cent in the last meeting. CARE Ratings expects GDP growth to be in the range of 6.4-6.5 per cent for the fiscal year.
33 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see a rate cut today, though the magnitude differs from 20 basis points to 40 basis points.
A report by Kotak Institutional Equities expects the cut to be 40 basis points. Amid inflation remaining within its comfort range forecasts show a sharper-than-usual rate cut in the October policy. “We pencil in a 40 bps of rate cut which should be a signal to the market that the MPC is not quite done as it front-loads the remaining couple of rate cuts in the cycle,” Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice President & Sr Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking global cues, and ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy decision today. Analysts estimate a 25-35 bps rate cut amid an ongoing economic slowdown. The Sensex is up about 280 points to 38,388, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,400-mark.
The Reserve Bank of India will also release the Monetary Policy Report – October 2019 along with the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for the year 2019-20. The documents will be available on the RBI website at 11.45 am today.
The top management of the Reserve Bank of India will interact with researchers/analysts through teleconference between 03.00 pm and 03.45 pm today, after the announcement of the Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India under the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20.
The top management of the Reserve Bank of India will interact with the media in Mumbai after the announcement of the Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India under the Fourth Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20 from 12.00 pm to 12.45 pm.
Reuters has estimated a rate cut of 25 basis points in today’s MPC meeting review. “Based on the benign inflationary trends and lingering growth concerns, we expect RBI to cut the policy rate,” Care Ratings said in a report, expecting a 25 basis points rate cut.
At present, the repo rate is 5.4 per cent, down 110 basis points from 6.5 per cent in February 2019 before RBI embarked on a monetary policy easing.