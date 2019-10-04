RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: RBI cuts repo rate for fifth time in a row; loans to get cheaper

RBI Monetary Policy October 2019 Live: The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 25 basis points in today’s review, the fifth time in a row. Since February, the RBI has now cut the repo rate by 135 basis points. The repo rate is now 5.15 per cent. RBI’s intention to cut the repo rate successively in its MPC meeting is seen as an additional boost to the government’s fiscal measures to revive a sagging economy. However, this time the expected RBI rate cut is expected to make a larger difference as the majority of banks have linked the customers’ loan accounts directly with the repo rate, which will make loans cheaper almost immediately. The RBI has also maintained its stance as ‘accommodative’, as the inflation is still within the RBI’s target range.