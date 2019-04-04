RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das-led MPC has its task cut out; inflation no longer a worry

A repo rate rate cut by RBI Monetary Policy Committee would help spur economic growth.

The six-member monetary policy committee is likely to cut repo-rate by at least 25 basis points (BPS) in its bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced today amid benign inflation and global slowdown indications. This is the second meeting under RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December 2018, and the first meeting of the financial year 2019-20.

In February, the MPC had cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. There is also an expectation that the monetary policy committee may change its stance to ‘accommodative’. In its last meeting, the MPC had changed its stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘calibrated tightening’.

Inflation trajectory has been benign and is likely to remain so for several months to come, several experts believe. A Bloomberg poll of economists said that with inflation below RBI’s medium-term target, the Monetary Policy Committee would cut repo rate by at least 25 basis points. 45 out of 47 economists polled by Bloomberg forecast a repo rate cut.