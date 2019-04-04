RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das-led MPC has its task cut out; inflation no longer a worry

The six-member monetary policy committee is likely to cut repo-rate by at least 25 basis points (BPS) in its bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced today amid benign inflation and global slowdown indications. This is the second meeting under RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December 2018, and the first meeting of the financial year 2019-20.
In February, the MPC had cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. There is also an expectation that the monetary policy committee may change its stance to ‘accommodative’. In its last meeting, the MPC had changed its stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘calibrated tightening’.
Inflation trajectory has been benign and is likely to remain so for several months to come, several experts believe. A Bloomberg poll of economists said that with inflation below RBI’s medium-term target, the Monetary Policy Committee would cut repo rate by at least 25 basis points. 45 out of 47 economists polled by Bloomberg forecast a repo rate cut.
In view of tepid revenue and global risks surrounding Brexit Asian Development Bank cut India's growth forecast to 7.2% from the earlier projection of 7.6% in December ahead of the RBI policy announcement. The investors will keenly eye the India growth outlook to be announced by Shaktikanta Das during monetary policy speech.
The upcoming monetary policy is the first bi-monthly policy for the financial year 2019-20 and the last policy before the general elections
Liquidity stance and policy stance must talk to each other, which needs coordination between both RBI and MPC, for smoother transmission of policy rates in the economy, said Upasna Bhardwaj, Vice President – Treasury and senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Ahead of RBI Policy meet Indian headline Sensex and Nifty have extended losses. BSE is trading at 38,845 level, 31.13 points down from the previous close.
A Reuters poll of economists expects the MPC to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% — the lowest since 2010.
Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani has raised concerns about the impact of high real interest rates on investment and consumption. He also flagged the liquidity problem in the economy, while speaking at an event in New Delhi.
The RBI has been undershooting its inflation and GDP growth forecasts consistently in the recent quarters. Since both inflation and growth are lower than projections, it is time to change the policy stance once again: this time from neutral to accommodative, said VK VIjyayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist with Geojit Financial Services to Financial Express Online.
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest review meeting to discuss the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20 has once again ignited the debate on the appropriateness of the monetary policy framework in India. The concerns raised by experts range from effective transmission of monetary policy to managing inflationary expectations to macroeconomic policies.
With inflation below the RBI’s 4 per cent medium-term target, the six-member MPC headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das will probably reduce the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent on Thursday.
