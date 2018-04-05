RBI Monetary Policy Highlights April 2018: Repo rate unchanged; 11-point cheat-sheet

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights April 2018: The Reserve Bank of India kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6% in its first bi-monthly policy of FY19 on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights April 2018: The Reserve Bank of India concluded the six-member two-day bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting headed by the RBI governor Urijit Patel on Thursday keeping the key repo rate unchanged at 6%. This was the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the financial year 2018-2019. “The decision of the MPC is consistent with the neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth,” the RBI said a statement.

Highlights of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting of April 2018