RBI MPC Meeting August 2023 Live Updates: The RBI will declare its monetary policy today. It is the third bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee meeting is headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das. Overall, there is an expectation that the Central Bank may maintain rates at the current level given the borrowing cost, which started rising in May last year, has stabilised.

The Reserve Bank of India may look to tighten domestic liquidity to rein in inflationary pressures but analysts believe RBI may refrain from permanent cash withdrawal. Cutting down the liquidity in the market is one way of Hawkish signalling by the RBI. Policy repo rate has been increased by 250 basis points since May 2022.

The RBI in its last statement had said that it will be monitoring inflation numbers closely. Das in his statement after the last MPC on June 8 had outlined that “there is no room for complacency.” He had also highlighted that, “Therefore, close and continued vigil on the evolving inflation outlook is absolutely necessary, especially as the monsoon outlook and the impact of El Nino remain uncertain.”

Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a three-month high of 4.81 per cent in June, mainly on account of higher food prices. Though it is within RBI’s comfort level of below 6 per cent, it remains to be seen if there are any spillover impacts in inflation data for July, which will be released on August 14.

