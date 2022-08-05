RBI Monetary Policy meeting LIVE updates: The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee is expected to hike repo rate in the range of 35-50 bps on Friday and push rates to at least above its pre-covid level of 5.15% in order to check high retail inflation. It would be the third consecutive hike in the repo rate in the last three months. The central bank may also gradually withdraw its accommodative monetary policy stance as from its last policy meeting, the environment has changed – domestic inflation saw moderation, global market fear of recession has ebbed and the liquidity has tightened. RBI had signaled earlier its decision to withdraw its accommodative stance and shift towards a neutral stance while prioritising controlling inflation over growth.
RBI Monetary Policy August 2022 Live Announcements: RBI MPC likely to hike repo rate by 35-50 bps; may withdraw accommodative stance
We anticipate the upwards revision to be in the range of 35 – 40 BPS, taking the total change since May 2022 to 125 – 130 BPS higher. From the real estate sector’s standpoint, an upward revision will impact the sentiments of home buyers, who have remained positive despite the last set of revisions that led to a rise in home loan interest rates. A further increase in repo rates will lead to a proportionate erosion of affordability, thereby possibly impacting sales momentum.
~Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India
The MPC is likely to unanimously vote for a 35bps or so hike in the policy rate this week, with limited change in the broad outlook of domestic macro realities. With recession fears gathering globally, the reaction function of central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will likely start weighing the growth-inflation trade-off carefully in the coming months. INR pressures are unlikely to dictate MPC’s decision as of now. Even as India’s inflation has peaked, it still warrants caution, especially underlying inflation appears sticky. Nonetheless, with end-March FY23 inflation likely under 5.0% and sliding down further ahead, FY23 could see policy rates go up by another 75bps (including August), with the RBI showing its intent to keep real rates near the estimated natural rate.
~Emkay Global Financial Services
Recent commodity price declines could offer the RBI some room to lower its inflation forecasts modestly amid signs of stable growth. Still, we expect the RBI to deliver a unanimous 35bp repo rate hike during this week’s policy review meeting, followed by two 25bp rate increases – one in September and another in December. We expect monetary normalisation to continue, but see signs that the RBI is turning more comfortable with a modest pace of rate hikes.
~Rahul Bajoria, MD & Chief India Economist, Barclays
We expect RBI MPC to hike benchmark repo rate by 50bps as CPI continues to rule above RBIs threshold band. Commentary may be neutral / dovish as CPI trend seems to be following RBIs forecast for FY 2023. Key to watch also would be the guidance if any in the future course of rate moves.
~Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mahindra AMC
We now expect the RBI MPC to raise policy repo rate by 35bp on Aug 5 & change stance to calibrated tightening. We see RBI MPC retain growth and inflation forecasts at 7.2% & 6.7% yoy respectively in this case & see repo at 5.75% by Mar’23. The possibility of an aggressive 50bp & a measured 25bp hike cannot be ruled out either. In our base case, we now see the RBI MPC hike policy repo rate by 35bp, taking it to 5.25%, with stance change to calibrated tightening from withdrawal of accommodation. We expect the RBI MPC to retain their CPI and real GDP growth forecasts.
~ BofA Global Research
With the softening of many commodity prices, CPI inflation seems to have broadly peaked at the current levels and expected to witness a downward movement to below 6% by Q4FY23. However, domestic inflation is still high and so is the global commodity prices, we expect RBI to continue with front-loading of rate hiking cycle. We expect 50 bps of repo rate hike in the upcoming policy and another 50-bps rate hike post that taking the terminal repo rate to 5.90% by the end of the fiscal year.
~ Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge
India’s central bank is expected to deliver another half-point increase in its main policy rate on Friday to signal it’s not letting up in its fight against inflation while fending off further attacks on the rupee. Thirteen of 27 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as of Wednesday see the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee increasing the repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 5.40%, a level last seen in August 2019. One predicted a 40 basis-point move, nine expect 35 basis points, and the remaining a quarter-point hike, which is enough to return borrowing costs to pre-pandemic levels of early 2020.
RBI MPC on Friday could continue with frontloading of rate hikes to at least above its pre-covid level of 5.15% to keep a check on inflation. Repo rate may be hiked by 35-50 bps. To offset this hawkish move, MPC may tone down expectations of further rate hikes given the backdrop of falling inflation and relatively benign commentary by global central banks, though it will continue to watch data coming out from time to time.