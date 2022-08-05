08:30 (IST) 5 Aug 2022

INR pressures unlikely to dictate MPC’s decision

The MPC is likely to unanimously vote for a 35bps or so hike in the policy rate this week, with limited change in the broad outlook of domestic macro realities. With recession fears gathering globally, the reaction function of central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will likely start weighing the growth-inflation trade-off carefully in the coming months. INR pressures are unlikely to dictate MPC’s decision as of now. Even as India’s inflation has peaked, it still warrants caution, especially underlying inflation appears sticky. Nonetheless, with end-March FY23 inflation likely under 5.0% and sliding down further ahead, FY23 could see policy rates go up by another 75bps (including August), with the RBI showing its intent to keep real rates near the estimated natural rate.

~Emkay Global Financial Services