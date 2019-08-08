RBI measures to boost credit flow to NBFCs

For NBFCs such as Magma Fincorp and Shriram Transport, where exposure to priority sectors like agriculture and MSME lending is higher, easing of bank lending norms could translate into lower cost of funds and faster transmission of rates for priority borrowers.

By Vinayak Aggarwal & Shashank Nayar

India’s ailing NBFC sector, currently facing a liquidity squeeze, could access easier credit thanks to two key measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – permitting banks to on-lend to priority sectors through NBFCs and ease in banks’ counter-party exposure limit to single NBFC. Now if a bank lends to NBFCs for onward lending to the priority sectors, it will automatically be considered as priority sector lending for the bank.

The central bank on Wednesday eased lending norms, which allow banks on-lending through non-banks to agriculture (investment credit) up to `10 lakh, micro and small enterprises up to `20 lakh and housing up to `20 lakh per borrower. On-lending to these three categories of NBFCs would be classified as priority sector lending. Detailed guidelines on the measure will be issued by month-end.

The RBI’s statement on developmental and regulatory policies read, “With a view to further increasing the credit flow to certain priority sectors, which contribute significantly to the economic growth in terms of export and employment, and recognising the role played by NBFCs in providing credit to these sectors, it has been decided to allow, subject to certain conditions, bank lending to registered NBFCs (other than MFIs) for on-lending.”

For NBFCs such as Magma Fincorp and Shriram Transport, where exposure to priority sectors like agriculture and MSME lending is higher, easing of bank lending norms could translate into lower cost of funds and faster transmission of rates for priority borrowers.

Umesh Revankar, MD & CEO, Shriram Transport Finance, said: “Till now, we used to create a pool of priority accounts and sell it to banks through securitisation to raise funds, which used to take nine months. But now if a bank lends to NBFCs for onward lending to the priority sectors, it automatically becomes a priority sector lending for the bank, which in turn will lead to faster transmission of rates to the end customer.”

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said at the post-policy conference the central bank would not allow any large NBFC to collapse. “It is our endeavour to make sure that there is no collapse of any systematically-important non-banking financial company,” Das said. The central bank also raised a bank’s exposure limits towards a single NBFC to 20% of the Tier-I capital of a bank against 15% currently.

The step will harmonise counter party exposure limit to single NBFC with that of the general limit. According to the revised guidelines on large exposure framework that came into effect from April 1, 2019, a bank’s exposure to a single NBFC is restricted to 15% of its Tier I capital against 20% for entities in the other sectors, which can be extended to 25% by banks’ boards under exceptional circumstances.

However, medium-sized NBFCs believe the increase in the exposure limit will be of little help as few companies have the need to borrow more than the existing 15% from a single lender. “The increase in exposure will help only a handful of large NBFCs that have the need to borrow more from a single bank,” said Kailash Baheti, chief financial officer (CFO), Magma Fincorp. Analysts, meanwhile, indicated that concerns over the asset quality of NBFCs is still a matter of concern for banks.

Prakash Agarwal, director & head – financial institutions, India Ratings, said: “NBFCs which are getting funding will get it cheaper and for those who are not getting funds, there will be limited or no benefit because banks are more concerned about the asset quality of the NBFCs.”