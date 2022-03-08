  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI launches UPI for non-smartphones; here’s how users can make payments using feature phones

RBI’s new service, called UPI 123 Pay, would allow feature phone users too to make instant digital payments.

Written by Aakriti Bhalla
Updated:
Reserve Bank of India announced launch of UPI for feature phones which would help people who own non-smart phones to use UPI to make payments.

The RBI launched UPI for non-smartphone users on Tuesday, a move expected to further democratise the retail payments system in the country, and deepen the digital payments network especially in rural areas. RBI’s new service, called UPI 123 Pay, would allow feature phone users to make instant digital payments. RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said he is certain UPI for feature phones will be a gamechanger and put India’s fast payment system on the global map. The central bank also launched a 24*7 helpline for digital payments – DigiSaathi.

