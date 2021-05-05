RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to address press conference soon; surprise rate cut on cards?

RBI Governor LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is all set to address the media shortly. This is Shaktikanta Das' unscheduled speech amid the second COVID-19 wave
RBI Governor LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is all set to address the media shortly. This is Shaktikanta Das’ unscheduled speech amid the second COVID-19 wave. The address will start at 10 AM, RBI said on Twitter. “Watch out for the address by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am today, May 05, 2021,” RBI said in a tweet in the morning. The RBI has so far decided to keep rates unchanged at 4 per cent and has maintained its accommodative stance. RBI Governor, during the last MPC meet, earlier in April had said that the second wave of coronavirus is the single biggest challenge to India’s economic recovery.
Highlights
India’s overwhelming surge of coronavirus infections has revealed complacency after last year’s first wave, as well as a “lack of foresight, a lack of leadership,” according to Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the country’s central bank. “If you were careful, if you were cautious, you had to recognize that it wasn’t done yet,” Rajan said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Kathleen Hays.