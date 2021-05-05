RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to address press conference soon; surprise rate cut on cards?

(File image)

RBI Governor LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is all set to address the media shortly. This is Shaktikanta Das’ unscheduled speech amid the second COVID-19 wave. The address will start at 10 AM, RBI said on Twitter. “Watch out for the address by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am today, May 05, 2021,” RBI said in a tweet in the morning. The RBI has so far decided to keep rates unchanged at 4 per cent and has maintained its accommodative stance. RBI Governor, during the last MPC meet, earlier in April had said that the second wave of coronavirus is the single biggest challenge to India’s economic recovery.