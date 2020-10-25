  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19; to continue work from isolation

October 25, 2020 7:05 PM

Shaktikanta Das said that he will continue to work from isolation while work in RBI will also continue as usual. Das added that he is in touch with all deputy governors and other officers.

monetary credit policy, repo rate, accommodative stance, shaktikanta das, rbi governor, inflation, repo rateDas said that he is asymptomatic and feeling very much alright.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for Coronavirus but will continue to work from isolation, Das tweeted on Sunday evening. He added that while he is feeling ‘alright’, he has alerted others who came in his contact in the past few days. His tweet read, “I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone.”

