RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19; to continue work from isolation

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for Coronavirus but will continue to work from isolation, Das tweeted on Sunday evening. He added that while he is feeling ‘alright’, he has alerted others who came in his contact in the past few days. His tweet read, “I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone.”