RBI governor Shaktikanta Das meets Arun Jaitley ahead of first bi-monetary policy for FY20

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 4:41 PM

The bi-monthly policy assumes significance as it will be announced just a week before the commencement of the seven-phase general elections beginning April 11

rbi, finance minister arun jaitley, arun jaitley, RBI governor Shaktikanta DasReserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das Monday met Finance Minister Arun Jaitely.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das Monday met Finance Minister Arun Jaitely, and is believed to have discussed the current economic situation, ahead of the first bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20. The meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to decide on the first bi-monthly policy statement for 2019-20 will be held from April 2 to 4. The policy will be announced on April 4.

“It was a courtesy meeting, there is a tradition of RBI Governor meeting the Finance Minister before monetary policy, so it is part of that,” Das told reporter after the meeting. The bi-monthly policy assumes significance as it will be announced just a week before the commencement of the seven-phase general elections beginning April 11.
According to sources, economic issues were discussed during the meeting.

While the RBI cut the interest rate in its February monetary policy after a gap of 18 months, industry has started clamouring for another rate cut as retail inflation is below the RBI’s benchmark of 4 per cent and need for boosting growth is pressing.

Retail inflation inched up to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February, though it is still below the RBI’s benchmark, raising hopes of another round of rate cut to boost industrial growth, which slipped to 1.7 per cent on account of manufacturing sector slowdown.

The central bank had reduced the key lending rate (repo) by 25 basis points in February to 6.25 per cent. Following the RBI rate cut, many banks announced up to 10 basis point reduction in their lending rates. However, there have also been complaints that banks do not pass on the entire benefit of policy rate cut to borrowers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das meets Arun Jaitley ahead of first bi-monetary policy for FY20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition