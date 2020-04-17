RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das address today, amid calls for more economic relief measures

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver an address later today, even as the country undergoes an extended nationwide lockdown to ward off the spread of deadly coronavirus. The RBI did not give any further information about the upcoming address. Earlier, last month, the RBI advanced its Monetary Policy Committee meet and cut the repo rate by a massive 75 basis points, among other emergency measures, to add to the government’s economic relief to mitigate the fallout of the coronavirus and the lockdown. Before that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a mega economic relief package worth about Rs 1.7 lakh crore, which included insurance for health workers; higher wages reaching up to 5 crore families under MNREGA employment scheme; free wheat, rice and pulses distribution for three months to 80 crore people; cash transfers for three months to poor women. Even before that, RBI had announced mega liquidity measures, pumping in money into the system via LTROs. However, there have been calls on the RBI to further ease requirements for the non-banking finance companies, which still need to repay their dues to banks on time. In further development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday amid the buzz of a second economic relief package, which she is expected to unveil soon.
Highlights
Keeping in mind the challenges faced by traders and brokers during the nation-wide lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended its earlier order, trimming the timings for currency, money and bond markets by four hours, till April 30. The move is in line with the lockdown extension, announced by the central government. The trading hours were cut citing the challenges faced by staff members and the risk that the long hours of trade were posing during such times. Timings for the money market along with some other financial markets have been amended as 10 AM to 2 PM.
Read full story
RBI credit data for February 2020 showed a downtick in non-food credit with growth coming in at +7.3% on-year (vs 8.5% YoY in Jan’20). The slower growth was mainly driven by sharp drop in industrial credit growth and fall in services growth. Industrial growth was the weakest in 19 months, at 0.7% YoY growth in Feb’20 (vs 2.5% in Jan’20).
The Finance Minister and Prime Minister met as the government gears up for the next round of succour for critical sectors, a senior government official told FE. However, a one-time, big-bang stimulus to blunt the pandemic impact on the economy is not on the cards. Instead, the government will come out with several rounds of relief measures, with focus on the worst-hit sectors, such as MSMEs, exports, construction, aviation and certain other labour-intensive sectors, said the official.
Read full story
Mohandas Pai suggested that the government dip into RBI’s Rs 7 lakh crore reserves and take Rs 3 lakh crore out of it to help the most vulnerable sections of the society. RBI is fully-owned by the sovereign government, and all the money lying with the RBI actually belongs to the government, and in turn to the public, Mohandas Pai said in an interview with CNBC TV18 earlier this week.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday capped the maximum amount a bank can invest in the debt instruments issued by a single entity or a group of entities using the targeted long-term repo operations funds at 10%. The central bank made the clarification with the announcement of the fourth tranche of its TLTRO worth Rs 25,000 crore, which will be conducted on April 17.
RBI on Wednesday reduced the general category foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) investment limit in central government securities to Rs 2.34 lakh crore for the entire fiscal year 2021 as compared to the existing limit of Rs 2.46 lakh crore. As a result, the limits have been brought down by almost $1.5 billion to just above $31 billion.
Non-banking financial companies are eagerly waiting for the RBI Governor's presser. The MPC press conference held by RBI did not talk about moratorium for NBFCs -- putting them in a difficult situation. While NBFCs have offered moratorium to their borrowers they have not received any breather from the banks so far. The move is expected to put severe liquidity stress on NBFCs with almost Rs 1.75 lakh crore debt obligations maturing by June this year, said rating agency Crisil.
Read full story