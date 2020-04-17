RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das address today, amid calls for more economic relief measures

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das address comes at a time when there are calls on the government and the central bank to ease monetary and fiscal conditions further

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will deliver an address later today, even as the country undergoes an extended nationwide lockdown to ward off the spread of deadly coronavirus. The RBI did not give any further information about the upcoming address. Earlier, last month, the RBI advanced its Monetary Policy Committee meet and cut the repo rate by a massive 75 basis points, among other emergency measures, to add to the government’s economic relief to mitigate the fallout of the coronavirus and the lockdown. Before that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a mega economic relief package worth about Rs 1.7 lakh crore, which included insurance for health workers; higher wages reaching up to 5 crore families under MNREGA employment scheme; free wheat, rice and pulses distribution for three months to 80 crore people; cash transfers for three months to poor women. Even before that, RBI had announced mega liquidity measures, pumping in money into the system via LTROs. However, there have been calls on the RBI to further ease requirements for the non-banking finance companies, which still need to repay their dues to banks on time. In further development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday amid the buzz of a second economic relief package, which she is expected to unveil soon.