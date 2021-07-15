RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das says now RBI’s focus is on identifying new customers, reach last mile and provide safe services

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins address at Financial Inclusion Summit. The address is expected to be in line with the summit’s focus on creation of a national template that will help democratize the access to formal financing, ramping up digital banking in rural areas and cyber security among others. According to information shared by the official handle of the Reserve Bank of India, Das will address the summit at 3 pm, which will be broadcasted live for viewers on YouTube. The link for his address has also been shared by RBI.
Discussing the reach of financial services, Das says launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna has led many people have the acceess to financial services. This has addressed the supply-side issue of financial services.
According to Das, there are three areas where the focus will now lie. 1. How to identify the customer2. How to reach the last mile3. How to provide relevant products which are affordable and safe
Das highlighted that RBI is nowing looking to address issues pertaining to vulnerable segments of economy and population, and at the same time giving attention to consumer protection.
Das highlights India has come a long way in fascilitating access to bank services to last mile and increasing usage of financial products. NSFI and NSFE provide roadmap for a cordinated approach towards finacial inclusion and literacy.
RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das starts his address stating that financial inclusion is crucial for sustainable economic growth that helps reduce poverty and income inequality.
Earlier this month, Das flagged rising data breaches and cyber-attacks as among the risks for the recovering economy, along with others like firming global commodity prices. (PTI)
