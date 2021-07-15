RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das says now RBI’s focus is on identifying new customers, reach last mile and provide safe services

According to information shared by the official handle of the Reserve Bank of India, Das will address the summit at 3 pm

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins address at Financial Inclusion Summit. The address is expected to be in line with the summit’s focus on creation of a national template that will help democratize the access to formal financing, ramping up digital banking in rural areas and cyber security among others. According to information shared by the official handle of the Reserve Bank of India, Das will address the summit at 3 pm, which will be broadcasted live for viewers on YouTube. The link for his address has also been shared by RBI.