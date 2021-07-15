  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. RBI Governor LIVE Shaktikanta Das says now RBI’s focus is on identifying new customers reach last mile and provide safe services

RBI Governor LIVE: Shaktikanta Das says now RBI’s focus is on identifying new customers, reach last mile and provide safe services

By: |
Updated: July 15, 2021 3:43:02 pm

RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has begun virtual address at Financial Inclusion Summit

Shaktikanta das, RBIAccording to information shared by the official handle of the Reserve Bank of India, Das will address the summit at 3 pm

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins address at Financial Inclusion Summit. The address is expected to be in line with the summit’s focus on creation of a national template that will help democratize the access to formal financing, ramping up digital banking in rural areas and cyber security among others. According to information shared by the official handle of the Reserve Bank of India, Das will address the summit at 3 pm, which will be broadcasted live for viewers on YouTube. The link for his address has also been shared by RBI.

    15:43 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna accounts has provided access to financial services to many

    Discussing the reach of financial services, Das says launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna has led many people have the acceess to financial services. This has addressed the supply-side issue of financial services. 

    15:38 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Das mentions three areas of RBI's focus in coming years

    According to Das, there are three areas where the focus will now lie. 1. How to identify the customer2. How to reach the last mile3. How to provide relevant products which are affordable and safe

    15:35 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    RBI now looks to address vulnerable segments of economy and population

    Das highlighted that RBI is nowing looking to address issues pertaining to vulnerable segments of economy and population, and at the same time giving attention to consumer protection.  

    15:32 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Das says evolution and adoption of technology led to improvement in digital financial services

    With the adoption of new technological means, the digital financial services have improved significantly. Universalised digital payments in safe, secure and affordable manner has been a game-changer.

    15:32 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    15:32 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    15:25 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Shaktikanta Das looks at how far India has travelled in terms financial inclusion

    Das highlights India has come a long way in fascilitating access to bank services to last mile and increasing usage of financial products. NSFI and NSFE provide roadmap for a cordinated approach towards finacial inclusion and literacy.   

    15:25 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    15:19 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Shaktikanta Das Live: Financial inclusion is crucial for sustainable economic growth

    RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das starts his address stating that financial inclusion is crucial for sustainable economic growth that helps reduce poverty and income inequality.

    15:14 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Shaktikanta Das Live faces technical glitches; will resume shortly

    Due to technical glitches, live address is affected. It will resume shortly. 

    15:06 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das earlier flagged rising cyber-attacks as risk

    Earlier this month, Das flagged rising data breaches and cyber-attacks as among the risks for the recovering economy, along with others like firming global commodity prices.  (PTI)

    15:02 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    RBI Governor's address to start shortly

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's address at Financial Inclusion Summit will begin in a few minutes.

    15:00 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    RBI announces cut-off for the new 10-year bond at 6.10%

    Last week, RBI had announced the cut-off for the new 10-year bond at 6.10%, which was higher than that of the current benchmark yields. It sold Rs 14,000 crore of new 10-year bond as part of Rs 26,000 crore during the auction on July 9. However, this was the first auction when there was no devolvement of bids to primary dealers.  Read More

    14:56 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said creating new money has downsides

    Direct financing of the government’s fiscal deficit by the central bank or creation of new money is fraught with several downsides, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday. 

    14:51 (IST)15 Jul 2021
    Shaktikanta Das address at 3 pm

    According to a recent tweet by Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das will address this year's Financial Inclusion Summit at 3:00 pm today (July 15, 2021).

